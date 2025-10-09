Nursing Home Abuse in New York: Protecting Our Most Vulnerable

When families place their loved ones in a nursing home, they expect they will be treated safely, with compassion and dignity. Unfortunately, that is not always the case. Nursing home abuse and neglect remains all too common across New York. For the elderly and infirm, the consequences can be devastating. Understanding the warning signs and your legal rights is essential in ensuring that our most vulnerable citizens are protected.

The Scope of the Problem

New York is home to over 600 nursing homes, housing tens of thousands of residents. While many facilities provide quality care, reports of abuse and neglect are consistently higher than most families realize. According to data from the New York State Department of Health, complaints against nursing homes have steadily risen in recent years. Understaffing, inadequate training, and profit-driven management often create environments where abuse and neglect occur unchecked.

Abuse and Neglect can take many forms, including:

Abuse and Mistreatment : Hitting, pushing and unlawful restraints.

: Hitting, pushing and unlawful restraints. Neglect and Mistreatment : Development and progression of bedsores; falls which cause fractures and head injuries; and sepsis.

: Development and progression of bedsores; falls which cause fractures and head injuries; and sepsis. Sexual Abuse: Non-consensual sexual contact.

Abuse and neglect not only harm the victim but also robs them of their dignity during a stage of life when care and respect are most needed.

Warning Signs

Family members are often the first line of defense. Regular visits are critical to identifying potential abuse and neglect. Common warning signs include:

Unexplained bruises, cuts or fractures

Sudden onset of pain as expressed verbally, moaning or facial expressions

New onset of pain with movement

Sudden change in eating habits; or onset of digestive issues

Sudden change in mental status as exhibited by withdrawal, depression or unusual fearfulness.

If something feels wrong, it often is. Trusting your instincts and taking action quickly can prevent further harm.

Legal Protections for Nursing Home Residents

New York’s Public Health Law provides nursing home residents with specific rights. These include the right to be free from abuse, mistreatment, and neglect, to privacy, and to participate in their own care. Facilities that violate these rights can face serious consequences.

Victims and their families can enforce their rights and pursue claims against nursing homes. A successful lawsuit against a nursing home can recover compensation for injuries and death caused by the abuse and neglect of a loved one. More importantly, legal action can hold nursing homes accountable and drive systemic changes to improve conditions for residents.

Andrew G. Finkelstein, Managing Partner

Failure Close to Home

Recently NY Attorney General Letitia James secured a $12 million settlement against the Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Syracuse. This follows years of horrifying reports of neglect, abuse, and financial fraud that left residents in inhumane conditions.

The Attorney General’s investigation revealed that Van Duyn’s owners diverted tens of millions of taxpayer dollars meant for resident care.

What to Do If You Suspect Abuse

Ensure Safety First: If immediate danger exists, call 911. Report: File a complaint with New York State Department of Health. Document Everything: Take photos of injuries, keep detailed notes of incidents, and save all medical records. Seek Legal Counsel: Contact an attorney with extensive experience in prosecuting nursing home abuse and neglect cases who can investigate the claim and protect your loved one’s rights.

