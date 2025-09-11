Fall Dining Guide 2025 

Adams Fairacre Farms – Basque Tapas Bar – The Greens Restaurant at Copake Country Club – Red Line Diner – Catamount Restaurant at Emerson Resort – Fishkill Farms – Greene County Tourism – Lola’s Cafe and Catering – Mahoney’s Irish Pub & Steakhouse – Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck – Mohonk Mountain House – THE KITCHEN, an SC Spot at Resorts World Hudson Valley – Rockland County Tourism – Roost – Rossi & Sons – The Roundhouse – Smoky Rock BBQ – Tamarind Fine Dining

Elevate your dining experience with farm-fresh food: Adams Fairacre Farms

Adams has been offering farm-fresh food since 1919 when Ralph and Mary Adams purchased 50 acres of farmland in Poughkeepsie. In 1933, they opened their first roadside farmstand. Adams grew to include locations in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Newburgh, Wappinger, and Middletown. Beyond its award-winning catering, Adams offers gourmet cheeses, hand-cut meats, and other culinary delicacies that are sure to make any occasion memorable. Browse our stores for specialty candy, chocolates, and gift baskets, and pick up colorful flowers for a festive table. Visit adamsfarms.com for more information and to find the store nearest you.

Adams Fairacre Farms

Locations in Kingston, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger Falls, and Middletown

www.adamsfarms.com

Experience authentic cuisine from Spain: Basque Tapas Bar & Restaurant

Restaurateur Benny Castro created the original Basque in the village of Piermont, NY in 2018, featuring authentic cuisine from Spain, including an array of Spanish tapas, unique Paellas, Sangrias, and a full selection of Spanish wines. The second Basque location opened in Tarrytown, NY in 2022 with both locations focused on quality and hospitality in addition to authentic Spanish fare. Discover modern and enduring Spanish classics, such as its famous Paellas that introduces a real Paella to customers—how it should be made with Valencia rice and baked to perfection with a multi-textured blend of moist, chewy and crispy caramelized rice. Both restaurants have received official certification from Spain as an authentic Restaurant from Spain. As walk-in restaurants where diners can feel at home, never rushed, reservations are only required for groups of six or more.

Basque Tapas Bar

61 Main St

Tarrytown, NY

914.801.9200

Basque Piermont

587 Piermont Ave

Piermont, NY

845.395.3100

www.basquetapasbar.com

Savor outdoor dining with a view: The Greens Restaurant at Copake Country Club

The Greens is a classic American restaurant situated on Copake Country Club, an 18-hole public golf course in Columbia County. With expansive indoor and outdoor seating for guests to enjoy, The Greens has live music on Thursday nights during the summer. Its outdoor bar is the perfect place to grab a cocktail before dinner or to wrap up a night to remember. The Greens and Copake Country Club offer a lineup of exciting public events throughout the summer—visit the website or follow them on Instagram @copakecountryclub for more information.

The Greens Restaurant at Copake Country Club

44 Golf Course Rd

Craryville

518.325.0019

www.copakecountryclub.com

Find the freshest meals day and night: Daily Planet Diner, Red Line Diner

From juicy hamburgers, crisp salads, and wraps to farm-fresh breakfasts and sumptuous desserts, these local family-owned diners continue to offer delicious meals. Daily Planet and Red Line Diners are open for outside dining, indoor dining, delivery (DoorDash and GrubHub), and online ordering. For more details, visit: dineatredline.com or dailyplanetdiner.com.

Daily Planet Diner, Lagrangeville

Red Line Diner, Fishkill

www.dineatredline.com

www.dailyplanetdiner.com

Refuel and reconnect while dining over a weekend brunch: Catamount Restaurant at Emerson Resort

After an invigorating morning hike, refuel at the Catamount Restaurant with a delectable weekend brunch. The menu includes favorites like cheesy omelets, indulgent French toast, avocado toast, and savory sandwiches. The outdoor patio, with its views of the Esopus and Catskills, is perfect for relaxing and enjoying the autumn air. It’s a casual spot to recharge and reconnect. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

Catamount Restaurant at Emerson Resort

5340 Rte 28

Mount Tremper

845.688.2828

www.emersonresort.com/dine

Indulge in autumnal fun at fall festivals: Fishkill Farms

Throughout September and October, Fishkill Farms hosts its annual Fall Harvest Festivals. Visitors can enjoy apple picking, wagon rides through the orchard, and live music each weekend. By mid-September, the farm’s pumpkin patch and corn maze open for even more autumnal fun. The 270-acre farm is dedicated to sustainable agriculture, growing more than 80 varieties of eco-certified apples, one-third of which are certified organic. Harvest season is the perfect time to savor fresh-pressed cider, cider donuts, homemade pies, and farm-grilled food. The Treasury Cider Bar’s porch is the perfect place to unwind with a glass of Fishkill Farm’s tree-to-bottle hard cider, all while taking in sweeping views of the orchards, gardens, fall foliage, and mountains beyond.

Fishkill Farms

9 Fishkill Farm Rd

Hopewell Junction

845.897.4377

www.fishkillfarms.com

The flavor of fall lives here: Greene County Tourism

In the Great Northern Catskills of Greene County, fall dining is about more than just the meal, it’s about where you are when you sit back to enjoy it. Dine by the Hudson River as boats drift past. Settle in at a cozy café tucked in the Valley Region, framed by brilliant foliage. Or refuel after a mountain hike with a hearty meal and a panoramic view of the mountains. From craft beverages after a round of golf to farm-to-table fare off the beaten path, every bite is grounded in place. Here, meals become memories—shaped as much by where you are as what’s on your plate.

Greene County Tourism

800.355.2287

www.GreatNorthernCatskills.com

Celebrate 20 years and counting: Lola’s Cafe and Catering

Since 2005, Lola’s Cafe and Catering has been a beloved fixture in the Hudson Valley, celebrating 20 years of serving the community. Founder Eddie Kowalski started the business to grow his catering company and provide his children with a healthy alternative to fast food. Two decades later, Lola’s has become a local favorite, known for its delicious and healthy sandwiches, wraps, bowls, and vegan and gluten-free options. The business, which began in Poughkeepsie, has since expanded to New Paltz and will open its largest, a third location, in Eastdale in 2026. The New Paltz café, which opened in 2017, boasts a dog-friendly patio and a rotating selection of beer. Now three generations deep, Lola’s remains a family-run business built on hard work, community, and care.

Lola’s Cafe and Catering

131 Washington St

Poughkeepsie

845.471.8555



49 Main St

New Paltz

845.255.6555

www.lolascafeandcatering.com

Enjoy good food and Irish hospitality: Mahoney’s Irish Pub & Steakhouse

A traditional Irish pub complete with good food and authentic Irish hospitality, Mahoney’s features two levels of dining and a full-service bar in an historic building that was once the Vassar Brewery. The brewery’s grain auger is now visible as decoration on the lower level. Downstairs, you’ll find 23 flat-screen TVs for your enjoyment along with free Wi-Fi, and our three private catering rooms are available for all types of events. Live events are featured throughout the week—Open Mic Mondays, The Poughkeepsie Jazz Project on Tuesdays, Karaoke on Wednesdays, Trivia on Thursdays, Laugh It Up Comedy Club most Fridays and Saturdays, and live music and/or DJs on Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays. Check our website for more information.

Mahoney’s Irish Pub & Steakhouse

35 Main St

Poughkeepsie

845.471.7026

www.mahoneysirishpub.com

Enjoy old-world Parisian chic paired with modern comforts: Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck

Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck is reminiscent of an old-world chic Parisian Hotel, yet with all the modern comforts that today’s travelers expect. Located in the heart of Rhinebeck, it’s the perfect place to re-balance one’s life through a calming, yet inspiring experience. Indulge in a decadent meal at Willow, and relax in the luxurious guestrooms, featuring a Juliette balcony, cozy fireplace, and a clawfoot soaking tub. Rest and restore by booking one of our relaxing body treatments in the spa. Extend your relaxation with Mirbeau’s complimentary indulgences. You’re invited to lounge in the Resting Area, take in the Himalayan Salt Sauna, Eucalyptus infused steam room, or the heated spa whirlpool with private bar in the Aqua Terrace. For company retreats, special occasions or celebrations, experience the elegance of our private event spaces. Ideal for intimate weddings, bridal and baby showers, private dinners, group meetings, and more.

Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck

46 West Market St

Rhinebeck

877.647.2328

www.rhinebeck.mirbeau.com

Dine with a mountaintop view: Mohonk Mountain House

Experience the beauty of fall at Mohonk Mountain House, the Hudson Valley’s most iconic resort. Nestled in the Shawangunk Mountains, feel worlds away from the everyday at this Victorian castle and National Historic Landmark, with panoramic views of vibrant foliage, crisp mountain air, scenic hiking trails, and rowboats on the lake. With farm-to-table dining, an award-winning spa, and endless outdoor adventures, Mohonk offers an unforgettable autumn escape for couples, families, and solo travelers alike.

Mohonk Mountain House

1000 Mountain Rest Rd

New Paltz

855.421.4101

www.mohonk.com

Jackpot flavors, local favorites: THE KITCHEN, an SC Spot at Resorts World Hudson Valley

Celebrity chef Scott Conant has landed in the Hudson Valley. Scott is now serving up bold, soulful flavors at his newest restaurant—THE KITCHEN, an SC Spot inside Resorts World Hudson Valley. Menu options include slow-smoked barbeque, crispy buttermilk fried chicken, and stacked Italian-inspired sandwiches—all crafted with the kind of care and flavor only Scott Conant can deliver. In continued partnership with Resorts World, this new concept with Scott Conant offers a laid-back vibe with the same level of quality, integrity, and heart our guests have come to expect. Whether you’re stopping in for a quick bite or gathering for a hearty meal with family and friends, THE KITCHEN is all about generosity, joy, and leaving every guest a little happier than when they arrived. THE KITCHEN, an SC Spot, is open daily and guests must be 18 years or older to enter. Visit www.rwhudsonvalleyny.com/thekitchen for more information.

THE KITCHEN, an SC Spot at Resorts World Hudson Valley

1401 NY-300

Newburgh

845.428.7450

www.rwhudsonvalleyny.com/thekitchen

Savor Rockland’s fall flavors, from waterfront views to foliage-filled heights: Rockland County Tourism

As the leaves blaze red and gold, Rockland County serves up the season’s best with unforgettable dishes and views. Within 30 miles of New York City, experience quaint Main Streets and scenic Hudson parks, browse local boutiques, then settle in at a table for craft cocktails and chef-driven fare with sweeping river or picturesque mountain views. Whether it’s a sunset dinner in Sloatsburg or breezy lunch in Piermont, such as Trata on the River where you can dine outdoors year-round overlooking the Hudson, every meal is flavored by crisp air, foliage-framed landscapes, and a pace that invites lingering. This fall, come for the food—and stay for the view.

PHOTO CAPTION: Trata on the River in Piermont, NY

Rockland County Tourism

845.364.2170

www.explorerocklandny.com/tourism

Sample signature fresh and abundant cuisine: Roost

How do we describe Roost? Two words: Freshness and Abundance, in that order! At Roost, we have all your needs covered whether it’s dinner for two, 80 guests upstairs, or a buyout for 150. Come in for dinner and set up a personalized appointment.

Roost

2 Union St

Sparkill

845.359.6700

www.roostinsparkill.com

Treasure the taste of Italy in the Hudson Valley: Rossi & Sons

Rossi & Sons is a Hudson Valley bucket list must. The Rossi family brings the taste of Italy to the Hudson Valley, offering panini, salads, pasta, entrées and more, all handmade with love. Stop by one of its two locations for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and shop its vast selection of house-made breads, pastries, sauces, and pastas, as well as imported Italian specialty products. When you need catering to feed a crowd, Rossi’s has you covered. Whether you want selections from our traditional menu or something special, we can make it happen for you!

Alimentari Rossi & Sons

25 Eastdale Ave, N

Arlington

845.470.2392

Rosticceria Rossi & Sons

45 S Clover St

Poughkeepsie

845.471.0654

www.rossiandsons.com

Dine divinely: The Roundhouse

The Roundhouse Restaurant serves modern American cuisine inspired by the agricultural richness of the Hudson Valley. Its menus highlight local farms, wineries, distilleries, and all the amazing food and beverage craftsmen of the Hudson Valley. All tables have spectacular waterfall and creek views from the Roundhouse building’s soaring floor-to-ceiling windows. Open Thursday through Monday, reservations are not required, but strongly suggested. Walk-ins are always welcome as space allows.

The Roundhouse

2 E Main St

Beacon

845.765.8369

www.roundhousebeacon.com

Savor handcrafted wood smoked meats: Smoky Rock BBQ

Smoky Rock BBQ’s family will provide you and your loved ones with an unforgettable dining experience. It offers unique flavors via its New York-style barbecue. This year, Smoky Rock is honored to be voted the “Best Barbecue, Brisket, and Pitmasters of the Hudson Valley.” As well as great barbecue, the eatery also offers specialty cocktails and a wide variety of desserts made in its in-house bakery. Its beautiful outdoor patio is spacious, pet friendly, and offers privacy to each table. Located in the Village of Rhinebeck, dine-in and take-out are always available. Closed Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Smoky Rock BBQ

6367 Mill St, Rte 9

Rhinebeck

845.876.5232

www.smokyrockbbq.com

Enjoy modern Indian cuisine fused with warmth, charm, and exceptional hospitality: Tamarind Fine Dining

Recognized as the “Best Indian Restaurant in the Hudson Valley” for 2024 and 2025, Tamarind Fine Dining’s modern Indian cuisine helped set the bar on how Indian cuisine is perceived worldwide. Led by two award-winning chefs trained at Michelin-star restaurants, they take pride in crafting every dish using quality ingredients that are sourced locally. Their commitment to authenticity and flavor is reflected in every plate served. At Tamarind’s cozy upscale oasis, guests can relax with crafted cocktails, sip wines from an extensive wine list, or enjoy a curated selection of top-shelf liquors.



Tamarind Fine Dining

2185 South Rd

Poughkeepsie

845.632.2230

www.thetamarindrestaurant.com