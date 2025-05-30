Education for all ages and stages

Dutchess Day School - Immaculate Heart Academy

What is Dutchess Day School’s approach to learning?

Dutchess Day School is a vibrant and inclusive coeducational environment that prioritizes academic excellence and nurtures students’ growth. Our dedicated staff recognizes the importance of a high-quality education in preparing students for the ever-changing world. Through an interdisciplinary curriculum, we empower children to learn at their own pace and potential, using diverse materials and experiences. At Dutchess Day School, we value the individuality of each student, fostering a culture of respect and appreciation for diversity. Our teaching staff skillfully balances structure and freedom, motivating students to achieve their full potential while enjoying the process of learning. Our commitment to providing a joy-filled educational journey sets no limits on our students’ achievements, encouraging them to develop naturally and reach new heights.

Dutchess Day School

415 Rte 343

Millbrook

845.677.5014

www.dutchessday.org

How does Immaculate Heart Academy remain on the cutting edge of preparing for college?

At Immaculate Heart Academy, our impressive young women learn in a single-sex atmosphere that encourages academic excellence, artistic immersion, athletic competition, and Christian Service. Our unique and unmatched private educational experience remains on the cutting edge of educational programming and college prep curriculum. Our dedicated College Counseling Department boasts members with 30+ years of combined experience who provide a more focused, individualized plan for the college application and admissions processes. Educating students and parents about these processes starting in freshman year helps ensure each student makes the right decision about which college will enable them to reach and exceed their goals. As a testament to our successful college counseling efforts, the graduating Class of 2025 earned more than $38 million in scholarship awards, 94% were admitted to their first- or second-choice colleges, and 100% achieved four-year college acceptance.

Immaculate Heart Academy

500 Van Emburgh Ave

Township of Washington, NJ

201.445.6800

www.ihanj.com