Subscribe
Subscribe

This content is made possible by our sponsors. Learn how to publish your content with us.

Education for all ages and stages

Learn more about Hudson Valley schools—the programs, unique educational philosophies, and opportunities that set them apart.

May 30, 2025   |By
Education in the Hudson Valley

Adobe Stock / twinsterphoto

Dutchess Day School - Immaculate Heart Academy

What is Dutchess Day School’s approach to learning? 

Dutchess Day School is a vibrant and inclusive coeducational environment that prioritizes academic excellence and nurtures students’ growth. Our dedicated staff recognizes the importance of a high-quality education in preparing students for the ever-changing world. Through an interdisciplinary curriculum, we empower children to learn at their own pace and potential, using diverse materials and experiences. At Dutchess Day School, we value the individuality of each student, fostering a culture of respect and appreciation for diversity. Our teaching staff skillfully balances structure and freedom, motivating students to achieve their full potential while enjoying the process of learning. Our commitment to providing a joy-filled educational journey sets no limits on our students’ achievements, encouraging them to develop naturally and reach new heights. 

Dutchess Day School  
415 Rte 343 
Millbrook 
845.677.5014 
www.dutchessday.org  

How does Immaculate Heart Academy remain on the cutting edge of preparing for college? 

At Immaculate Heart Academy, our impressive young women learn in a single-sex atmosphere that encourages academic excellence, artistic immersion, athletic competition, and Christian Service. Our unique and unmatched private educational experience remains on the cutting edge of educational programming and college prep curriculum. Our dedicated College Counseling Department boasts members with 30+ years of combined experience who provide a more focused, individualized plan for the college application and admissions processes. Educating students and parents about these processes starting in freshman year helps ensure each student makes the right decision about which college will enable them to reach and exceed their goals. As a testament to our successful college counseling efforts, the graduating Class of 2025 earned more than $38 million in scholarship awards, 94% were admitted to their first- or second-choice colleges, and 100% achieved four-year college acceptance.  

Immaculate Heart Academy 
500 Van Emburgh Ave 
Township of Washington, NJ 
201.445.6800 
www.ihanj.com 

Your guide to the people, places and activities that define the beautiful and ever-changing Hudson Valley region.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Our Publications

Get Our Email Updates

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Our Best of Hudson Valley ballot is open through April 6!

Close the CTA

Unveiled: A Boutique Bridal Brunch is February 23!

Close the CTA

Our Women in Business Awards event is December 5!

Close the CTA

Holiday flash sale ... subscribe and save 50%

Close the CTA

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.