Dental Health in the Hudson Valley

Personalizing your look: Dental Design Studio

Welcome to the new era of cosmetic dentistry! Dental Design Studio’s goal is to enable patients to achieve their desired cosmetic appearances. The practice offers innovative technology and solutions that can restore smiles and take years off a person’s appearance. Dental Design Studio offers Therapeutic Botox and fillers as a minimally invasive way to alter a high lip line, treat chronic TMJ or headaches from grinding, and retrain facial muscles. For those seeking a needle-free option to facial contouring, the dental practice has added the Emface and Exion procedures. Both use radiofrequency and electromagnetic stimulation to stimulate collagen and elastic production for a youthful look.

Richard K. Whalen, DDS

46 Fox St, Suite 3

Poughkeepsie

845.452.7653

www.dentaldesignstudio.net

Dedicated to creating a pleasant dental experience: LaGrange Dental Group

LaGrange Dental has been providing state-of-art dentistry for your family for over 30 years. John Granger; Joel Zaritsky, DDS; Jeffrey Blum, DDS; Victoria Sibalich, DMD; and Nikita Sinha, DDS, are dedicated to making our patients’ dental experience the most enjoyable it can be. With the addition of CAD-CAM technology in our office, we can now make crowns while you wait (and with no impressions). We have also incorporated advanced 3D cone beam technology to place implants and help give patients the smile they have always wanted. Adds Dr. Zaritsky, “If our names and faces look familiar, it’s because we’re part of this community — at sporting events, school functions, and even magic shows.” Let our family treat your family. Now with two locations — Lagrangeville and Hopewell Junction!

1133 Rte 55, Suite C

Lagrangeville

845.452.4031

www.lagrangedentalpc.com

Restore your smile with confidence: Taconic Dental

At Taconic Dental, we specialize in dental implants and sedation dentistry, combining cutting-edge technology with compassionate care. Whether you’re missing teeth or struggling with dental anxiety, our expert team offers permanent implant solutions and comfortable, stress-free treatments to restore both your smile and confidence. Our in-house specialists provide seamless, pain-free implant procedures and a range of sedation options to ensure your experience is relaxed and worry-free. Don’t let fear or missing teeth hold you back — trust Taconic Dental for expert, personalized care in a comforting environment.

1557 NY-82, Suite 8

Hopewell Junction

845.243.2300

www.taconicdental.com

Focusing on treating the whole person: Woodstock General & Implant Dentistry

At Woodstock General & Implant Dentistry, your optimum health and well-being is our passion, so we’ve created a place where the latest innovations in dental technology and treatment are combined with compassionate, individualized care. Leading the expert team at our practice, Dr. Claudia Patch and Dr. Bethany Wong are dedicated to the community and the promotion of good dental health as a vital part of your overall wellness. We believe in treating “the whole person” and have built our practice to provide the most advanced procedures available in cosmetic, restorative, and reconstructive dentistry. From scheduled check-ups and cleanings to sealants that prevent tooth decay to gum treatments, non-metallic fillings, full arch restorations, and cosmetic and restorative dentistry, we strive to make every visit a positive and comfortable one.

Claudia Patch, DMD

Bethany Wong, DDS

121 Rte 375

Woodstock

845.679.3706