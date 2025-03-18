Subscribe
Dental Health in the Hudson Valley

Taking care of your teeth is the first step to achieving a radiant smile. Whether you’re seeking general dentistry services, surgical solutions, cosmetic work, or sedation dentistry, the Hudson Valley is home to a variety of professionals who will give you something to smile about.  

Adobe Stock / prostock-studio

Dental Design StudioLaGrange Dental GroupTaconic DentalWoodstock General & Implant Dentistry

Personalizing your look: Dental Design Studio 

Welcome to the new era of cosmetic dentistry! Dental Design Studio’s goal is to enable patients to achieve their desired cosmetic appearances. The practice offers innovative technology and solutions that can restore smiles and take years off a person’s appearance. Dental Design Studio offers Therapeutic Botox and fillers as a minimally invasive way to alter a high lip line, treat chronic TMJ or headaches from grinding, and retrain facial muscles. For those seeking a needle-free option to facial contouring, the dental practice has added the Emface and Exion procedures. Both use radiofrequency and electromagnetic stimulation to stimulate collagen and elastic production for a youthful look.  

Dental health

Dental Design Studio 
Richard K. Whalen, DDS 
46 Fox St, Suite 3 
Poughkeepsie 
845.452.7653 
www.dentaldesignstudio.net 

Dedicated to creating a pleasant dental experience: LaGrange Dental Group 

LaGrange Dental has been providing state-of-art dentistry for your family for over 30 years. John Granger; Joel Zaritsky, DDS; Jeffrey Blum, DDS; Victoria Sibalich, DMD; and Nikita Sinha, DDS, are dedicated to making our patients’ dental experience the most enjoyable it can be. With the addition of CAD-CAM technology in our office, we can now make crowns while you wait (and with no impressions). We have also incorporated advanced 3D cone beam technology to place implants and help give patients the smile they have always wanted. Adds Dr. Zaritsky, “If our names and faces look familiar, it’s because we’re part of this community — at sporting events, school functions, and even magic shows.” Let our family treat your family. Now with two locations — Lagrangeville and Hopewell Junction! 

LaGrange Dental Group 
1133 Rte 55, Suite C 
Lagrangeville 
845.452.4031 
www.lagrangedentalpc.com 

Restore your smile with confidence: Taconic Dental  

At Taconic Dental, we specialize in dental implants and sedation dentistry, combining cutting-edge technology with compassionate care. Whether you’re missing teeth or struggling with dental anxiety, our expert team offers permanent implant solutions and comfortable, stress-free treatments to restore both your smile and confidence. Our in-house specialists provide seamless, pain-free implant procedures and a range of sedation options to ensure your experience is relaxed and worry-free. Don’t let fear or missing teeth hold you back — trust Taconic Dental for expert, personalized care in a comforting environment. 

Taconic Dental
PHOTO CAPTION: Daniel Scialabba, DDS, and Erin Prunty, DDS

Taconic Dental 
1557 NY-82, Suite 8 
Hopewell Junction 
845.243.2300 
www.taconicdental.com 

Focusing on treating the whole person: Woodstock General & Implant Dentistry

At Woodstock General & Implant Dentistry, your optimum health and well-being is our passion, so we’ve created a place where the latest innovations in dental technology and treatment are combined with compassionate, individualized care. Leading the expert team at our practice, Dr. Claudia Patch and Dr. Bethany Wong are dedicated to the community and the promotion of good dental health as a vital part of your overall wellness. We believe in treating “the whole person” and have built our practice to provide the most advanced procedures available in cosmetic, restorative, and reconstructive dentistry. From scheduled check-ups and cleanings to sealants that prevent tooth decay to gum treatments, non-metallic fillings, full arch restorations, and cosmetic and restorative dentistry, we strive to make every visit a positive and comfortable one.
 
Woodstock General & Implant Dentistry
Woodstock General & Implant Dentistry
Claudia Patch, DMD
Bethany Wong, DDS
121 Rte 375
Woodstock
845.679.3706

