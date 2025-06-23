DBS Remodel: The Best Contractor in the Hudson Valley

Founded in 1986, DBS Remodel is a design-build residential remodeling company proudly serving the Hudson Valley. It is committed to delivering an exceptional remodeling experience built on cleanliness, politeness, and trust. Brian Altmann started the company as Dutchess Decking, but soon recognized the demand for full-service remodeling and changed the name to DBS Remodel.



The team of 26 dedicated employees — 12 in the office and 14 in the field — forms the heart of the company. Many have been with DBS Remodel for multiple decades, and their loyalty and commitment to the company’s six core values — passion, integrity, growth, family, thoughtfulness, discipline — truly set DBS Remodel apart, guide everything it does, and shape the way it serves clients. The team takes great pride in the fact that they show up every day not just to do a job, but because they genuinely care about their customers. They believe in honestly answering your questions, keeping job sites clean, solving problems and offering solutions, and treating your home as if it were their own. They are the reason DBS Remodel earned the trust of the community and was voted Best of Hudson Valley in 2025.

DBS Remodel’s reputation for cleanliness, politeness, and trust is something it has earned over the past 39 years and motivates the company every single day. The team believes there are very important things that are necessary for the remodeling process that help set it apart. First is its CPE (Comprehensive Project Evaluation) process, which includes a complete, detailed job scope, a 3D rendering of your new potential space, and the total job investment. This ensures every client receives a personalized remodel and extensive knowledge and communication from start to finish. As a one-stop shop, DBS Remodel handles everything, from permitting and material selections to construction and post-construction meetings, providing a seamless, stress-free experience.

The company’s lead carpenter system ensures consistency and communication, with one lead assigned to your project from beginning to end. Since 2013, DBS Remodel has also made it a mission to give back to the community through education. The team includes several national speakers who host free educational seminars to teach homeowners how to safely buy remodeling while protecting themselves, their home, and their investment. The company believes in continuous learning, both in-house and with clients, so that everyone involved can make confident, informed decisions.

DBS Remodel knows that remodeling a home is one of the most significant investments a person can make, second only to buying the home itself. That’s why it is so honored to have won Best of Hudson Valley in the General Contractor category. The team knows how personal remodeling a home can be. It’s not just about updates or upgrades; it’s about creating a space that reflects who you are and how you want to live.

DBS Remodel is so grateful that what it does and how it does it matters to the community. The company has the rare privilege of working with amazing people throughout the Hudson Valley, and couldn’t do it without them and the trust that they put into the company to deliver an exceptional remodeling experience. Many clients throughout the years have become lifelong friends and part of the DBS Remodel family. The company has so much gratitude toward everyone it works with and cannot thank everyone enough for voting for it.

DBS Remodel would not be where it is today without every one of you. Thank you for voting the company Best of Hudson Valley. Your trust allows DBS Remodel to do what it loves every single day, and it owes it all to you!

88 Freedom Plains Rd Suite 130

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

(845) 432-4011

dbsremodel.com

