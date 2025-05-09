Live Music 5 Nights a Week at Daryl’s House Club

A night at Daryl’s House Club feels like stepping into a private concert—except with better food and no velvet ropes. Founded by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall, the club blends rustic charm with top-tier production and acoustics. With full dinner service, a cozy bar, and a rotating lineup of national touring acts, this venue delivers big energy in an intimate package. Located just minutes from the Pawling Metro-North station, it’s an easy getaway from NYC and surrounding Hudson Valley towns.

🎟️ View Upcoming Shows & Buy Tickets

Upcoming Highlights Spring 2025

The Dandy Warhols

May 10



Combining psych-rock, shoegaze, power pop, synth pop, and more with the cheeky detachment of their pop-art namesake, the Dandy Warhols are equally skilled at heady reveries and satirical pop.

Bywater Call

May 25

Bywater Call has received multiple Independent Blues and Maple Blues Award nominations including Entertainer, Electric Act and Best Female Vocalist for the 2024 Awards Season.

California Guitar Trio + Kaki King

June 4

The universe of guitar knows no boundaries for The California Guitar Trio. Dubbed by Rolling Stone as “a genre unto herself,” Brooklyn, NY-based Kaki King has proven to be just that.

The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show

June 5

Of Sexton, The New York Times says: “His unpretentious heartiness helps him focus on every soul singer’s goal: to amplify the sound of the ordinary heart.”

Low Cut Connie

June 15

“Low Cut Connie can renew your faith in rock.” – Boston Herald

SUPER 70s Rock show featuring Super Trans AM

June 27-28

Roll down your windows, crank up the radio, and take a ride in a Super Trans AM.

Tickets sell fast—check the full lineup and plan your next night out at Daryl’s House Club.