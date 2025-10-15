Bringing Hope to the Hudson Valley

Lisa was a 62-year-old single grandmother living in the Hudson Valley with a lot on her plate. She was recovering from a stroke, caring for her grandchildren, and her home needed help: Stairs were deteriorating, doors wouldn’t close, windows weren’t properly sealed, and the property lacked accessibility. Until Rebuilding Together Hudson Valley arrived.

As Executive Director Darcy McCourt explains, Rebuilding Together is a not-for-proﬁt that provides no-cost critical home repairs and accessibility modifications to income-qualiﬁed homeowners in Ulster and Dutchess County. Most of their work is for older adults, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and families with children. “Our mission is very simply repairing homes, revitalizing communities and rebuilding lives,” Darcy said.

More than 400 volunteers per year play a huge role in the organization’s success, but the core team is a tiny and mighty powerhouse of four individuals. To keep them healthy, Darcy chose CDPHP to provide health insurance for her team to support the meaningful work they do.

Now in their second year of CDPHP coverage, Darcy and her team are pleased with their choice. “We’re very satisﬁed with it,” she said. “People were able to keep all of their medical care and their doctors.”

Darcy also appreciates how working with a regional health plan like CDPHP makes it easier to connect with real people who can talk through her questions. “It feels more like a family or community instead of just a person sitting in an office,” she said.

Overall, Darcy has been so pleased with her CDPHP experience that she’s jumped to recommend it to others. “In a heartbeat, I would recommend it. I have recommended CDPHP to a business networking group I’m in. They asked why we converted to CDPHP, and I told them it was less cost, and we maintained the things that were important to us, like the continuity of the doctors in our home base.”

Darcy points out that Rebuilding Together and CDPHP share an important mission: Both organizations are looking out for their neighbors. First and foremost, she senses that people at CDPHP care. “They care about my staﬀ and they care about the individual as a community member,” Darcy said. “And that’s our mission. We care about our community as a whole, so I think we’re very well aligned.”

