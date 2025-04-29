A New Mom Gets Help from a Surprising Source

When CDPHP member Kyla Pemberton gets her mail, she looks forward to receiving the quarterly newsletter from her health plan.

“There is so much great information in there on all the programs and services offered by CDPHP,” Kyla said. “I sit down and read it cover to cover.”

That’s exactly how she learned about Ovia Health, a fertility, pregnancy, and parenting app with exclusive features available at no extra cost to CDPHP members.

“I saw an article for Ovia when I was pregnant with my son,” Kyla said. “I downloaded it right away and loved the informational articles, seeing how big the baby was week to week, and looking up symptoms I was experiencing. All too often, I’d leave the doctor’s office and forget to ask some of my questions. The Ovia app filled in those gaps.”

Ovia Health is one element in a full suite of family health benefits available to CDPHP members. In addition to the app, CDPHP members have access to many other healthy benefits, programs, and services, including virtual mental health visits, nutritional guidance, and reimbursements for going to the gym, youth sports fees, weight management programs, parent and baby classes, and more.

Following her 6-week postpartum visit, Kyla noticed her mood was off. She was aware of the so-called “baby blues” and the possibility she was experiencing symptoms of postpartum depression or anxiety. Kyla confided her mood changes to her Ovia Health Coach, who recommended connecting with a therapist. After assessing Kyla’s preferences, she was sent a list of providers accepting CDPHP insurance.

“I’ve been talking to someone and it’s helping a lot,” Kyla said. “I’m glad I didn’t wait because it makes me a better mom to my son. I’m taking care of myself so I can take care of him.”

A longtime CDPHP member, Kyla praised her health plan for a seamless experience, noting that all appointments and communication with CDPHP have been effortless. When she received a large hospital bill, a member services representative quickly explained that hospitals sometimes generate a member’s bill prior to billing CDPHP. Kyla didn’t need to worry; her health plan would take care of it. This put her mind at ease during the challenging early weeks of motherhood.

“CDPHP makes me feel like I’m completely taken care of,” Kyla said. “It’s personal.”

