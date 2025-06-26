Why Music Lovers Are Flocking to Bethel Woods This Summer

It’s hard to capture the feeling of Bethel Woods until you’ve been there—seeing a concert in the open-air pavilion, surrounded by rolling hills where you can still camp, just like festivalgoers did back in 1969. The history is everywhere you look, and the tours and museum exhibitions help bring it all to life, making your visit, whether you’re seeing a show or wandering the Woodstock memorial, a truly special experience.

Shows for Everyone, All Summer Long

The 2025 lineup is packed with high-energy performances, like Barenaked Ladies on Sunday, July 27. You won’t want to miss their hit songs “One Week” and “If I Had $1,000,000,” plus special guests Sugar Ray and Fastball. It’s going to be a night full of songs you know by heart.

Be sure to grab tickets for John Mulaney’s star-studded comedy night on Friday, August 8, featuring Fred Armisen, Mike Birbiglia, and Nick Kroll. With sharp wit, masterful storytelling, and clean, observational humor, it’s an all-ages show you’ll talk about all summer.

The 2025 Pavilion Concert Lineup Includes:

Friday, June 27 – Avril Lavigne with Simple Plan and We The Kings

Sunday, July 6 – KIDZ BOP

Sunday, July 20 – Def Leppard with The Struts

Friday, July 25 – Cyndi Lauper with Jake Wesley Rogers

Friday, August 1 – The Offspring with Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory

See the full summer calendar at bethelwoodscenter.org/pavilion.

Stay Overnight, Just Steps from the Stage

Why rush home after the encore? You can extend your experience with a night or a few at The Campground at Bethel Woods. Pitch your tent at Pavilion Camping for a quick stroll back after the show, or stay at Historic Camping, where festival guests camped during Woodstock. With RV spots, traditional tent sites, and glamping options, there’s something for everyone.

You can even camp when there isn’t a concert happening, giving you time to hike nearby trails, paddle the Delaware River, visit Lake Superior State Park, and explore the charming towns nearby. Plus, new amenities like a Disc Golf Course make The Campground even more fun, free and open to the public on non-show days! Reserve your camp site at bethelwoodscenter.org/camping.

Step Into the Spirit of Woodstock

No trip to Bethel Woods is complete without visiting The Museum at Bethel Woods, recently named one of USA Today’s 10 Best Music Museums. This year’s special exhibit, How Bazaar: Arts, Crafts, & Camping at Woodstock, explores the Bindy Bazaar marketplace and the festival’s pioneering camping culture through years of research, oral histories, and archaeological discoveries.

Your Summer Adventure Awaits

Whether you’re singing along to chart-topping bands, laughing under the stars, exploring Woodstock’s legacy, or roasting marshmallows after a show, Bethel Woods is where summer memories are made. Start planning your trip at bethelwoodscenter.org.