DREAM HOME 101: Need-to-know info and smart advice from our partners

Deciding to build a house is a big deal! Money and financing play a significant part in the planning process and throughout construction. Your best bet is a bank that knows you and the local area well. Think: Bank of Millbrook.

THE EXPERT George Whalen III

President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Bank of Millbrook George Whalen III is the third Whalen president of Bank of Millbrook, after succeeding his father and grandfather. We sat down with him to talk legacy, lending, and more.

HUDSON VALLEY MAGAZINE:



The Bank of Millbrookwas founded back in 1891. What can you tell us about that?



GEORGE WHALEN III:

Originally the bank was founded by 15 community folks who made the decision that we needed a bank. My grandfather came into the picture in 1932 when he joined the board of directors and then became the president in 1938. Since that time, a George Whalen has served as the bank president.

HVM: How has the bank changed over time?

GWIII: We’ve evolved in many ways, but we’ve been consistent with our values, regarding how we deal with customers and how we do business.

HVM: Can you talk a little bit about the products and services you offer?

GWIII: We offer personal and commercial services, from depository products to loans. We also have a wealth management department, which has a very experienced investment team. We offer the full gamut of services on a very personal level.

HVM: What are some of the trends that you’re seeing over the last few years in terms of growing your business?

GWIII: There’s been a surge of new folks coming to the community buying properties and doing renovations. What we often see is a home buyer that doesn’t want to do big renovations, because of time, availability of builders, and construction costs; they’re looking for a house that is already done. They’re willing to do smaller projects and so they come to us for a small construction loan or a home equity line of credit, which they manage themselves.

HVM: What about someone who wants a new build; what advice would you give in terms of financing?

GWIII: A construction loan would be the product thatthey should explore. Those have a few moving parts

and several participants. The bank, the owner, the builder, and the title company all work together to

create the house.

HVM: So why come to Bank of Millbrook specifically?

GWIII: For the ease of doing business locally. We really love doing these loans and get involved directly with the construction process.

HVM: Bank of Millbrook is a private bank. What does that mean?

GWIII: Being a private bank is very different. We know the community. We live in the community.

We often know the client and have worked with their families for generations. We have the luxury

of local decision making, which is unique. We love to see our business communities thrive. That just

bolsters the whole real estate market.

HVM: Care to share what’s next for Bank of Millbrook?

GWIII: The bank’s doing very well. I’m blessed to have my son George the fourth leading the

senior management team, and he will succeed me here. We want planned growth but will

continue to be a true community bank.