Area Attractions in the Hudson Valley This Summer

Spend summer enjoying concerts and camping in The Catskills: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

On the grounds where the 1969 Woodstock festival was held, we are still all about peace and love—and music and camping. Through the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts’ 16,000-person outdoor amphitheater; a museum dedicated to the greatest festival of all time and the decade that led up to it; and programs for creatives of all ages, get lost in the legacy of the place where people went to find themselves. With concerts, festivals, special events, a gift shop, and café—and even an on-site campground, there’s something for everyone. For concert tickets, camping reservations, exhibit information, and a full calendar of events, visit BethelWoodsCenter.org.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

200 Hurd Rd

Bethel

845.583.2000

www.bethelwoodscenter.org

Experience celebrated chamber musicians: Boscobel House and Gardens

The world’s most celebrated chamber musicians are coming to the Hudson Valley September 5 through 14 for Boscobel House and Gardens’ annual Chamber Music Festival with four public performances featuring beloved returning artists, musicians making their festival debut, and rising stars. In partnership with the Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, experience masterpieces and intimate performances, a debut matinee concert, and an opening night inspired by the roaring twenties. Alongside Sussmann, returning artists include pianist Michael Stephen Brown, cellist Nicholas Canellakis, clarinetist Jose Franch-Ballester, and violinists Amy Schwartz-Moretti and Benjamin Beilman. Making their Festival debuts are violinist Karen Gomyo, cellist Estelle Choi, violists Beth Guterman and Teng Li, and pianist Orion Weiss. Joining in select performances will be the Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach’s’ 2025 Rising Artists: Angela Chan and Matthew Hakkarainen (violin), Brian Isaacs (viola), and Sara Scanlon (cello)—emerging talents poised to shape the future of chamber music.

Boscobel House and Gardens

1601 NY-9D

Garrison

845.265.3638

www.boscobel.org

All aboard for family fun: Catskill Mountain Railroad

The Catskill Mountain Railroad is a heritage railroad, celebrating 41 years of operating family fun train rides. Trains depart the historic Hudson Valley City of Kingston and travel up through the Catskill Gateway at Hurley Mountain. Passengers embark on a 90-minute ride and can enjoy the views from the vintage coaches or open-air cars. The Catskill Flyer Summer trains run on Fridays and Saturdays with a special treat for the ride on Ice Cream Sundays. The CMRR also runs special event trains, including Easter Bunny Express, The Great Train Robbery, Dinosaur Express, Fall Foliage Adventure, Pumpkin Express, and the ever popular Polar Express for the Holiday season.

Catskill Mountain Railroad

55 Kingston Plaza Rd

Kingston

845.332.4854

www.catskillmountainrailroad.com

Explore a treasure trove of delight: Daffodils Gift Shoppe

Experience the charm of Daffodils Gift Shoppe, nestled in Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie. Owner Lynn Varuzzo has thoughtfully curated a warm and welcoming space filled with her favorite brands, including Brighton, Enewton, and an award-winning selection of baby gifts—voted Best of the Hudson Valley. Daffodils is also proud to showcase products from talented local authors and artisans alike. Known as the premiere destination for Jellycat plush, this shop delights shoppers of all ages. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift, a home accent, or a special treat for yourself, Daffodils offers something beautiful for everyone you love.

Daffodils Gift Shoppe

43 Eastdale Avenue North

Poughkeepsie

845.765.7700

daffodilsgiftshoppe.com

Enjoy endless entertainment around every corner: Dutchess County Fairgrounds

The 179th Dutchess County Fair in beautiful Rhinebeck takes place August 19 to 24. Come enjoy the agricultural bounty of Dutchess County with thousands of farm animals, beautiful horticulture displays, endless shopping, thrilling midway rides, and of course, delicious foods all spread out over 150 acres. Each evening, be sure to catch the headlining acts in the Grandstand. There’s endless entertainment around every corner. Buy your advance discount tickets online at www.dutchessfair.com. We can’t wait to see you!

Dutchess County Fairgrounds

6636 U.S. 9

Rhinebeck

845.876.4000

www.dutchessfair.com

Escape to a resort and spa and so much more: The Emerson

Surrounded by the natural beauty of the Catskills, The Emerson offers more than just a relaxing stay. Day visitors and overnight guests can unwind at the nature-inspired Emerson Spa, browse curated gifts and home goods at The Shops at Emerson, and experience the magic of the World’s Largest Kaleidoscope. Enjoy seasonal, locally sourced dishes at Catamount, our on-site restaurant. Explore nature trails, fitness classes, and creative workshops. Just two hours from Manhattan, The Emerson is an easy, refreshing escape—for a day or longer.

The Emerson

5340 Rte 28

Mount Tremper

845.688.2828

www.emersonresort.com

Enjoy old-world Parisian chic paired with modern comforts: Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck

Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck is reminiscent of an old-world chic Parisian Hotel, yet with all the modern comforts that today’s travelers expect. Rest and restore within the spa featuring a European-style Resting Area, Aqua Terrace with thermal pool, eucalyptus steam room, and Himalayan salt sauna. Indulge in a decadent meal at Willow, or relax in the luxurious guestrooms, featuring a Juliette balcony, cozy fireplace, and a clawfoot soaking tub. Located in the heart of Rhinebeck, it is the perfect place to re-balance one’s life through a restful, yet inspiring experience. For special occasions and celebrations, experience the elegance of our private event spaces. Ideal for intimate weddings, bridal and baby showers, private dinners and more.

Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck

46 West Market St

Rhinebeck

877.647.2328

www.rhinebeck.mirbeau.com

Experience adventure on the Shawangunk Ridge: Mohonk Mountain House

Since 1869, Mohonk Mountain House has provided guests with recreation and renewal of body, mind, and spirit in a natural setting. They continue this legacy with their new Via Ferrata and Pinnacle Ledge experiences. Offering a way to enjoy the thrill and exposure of rock climbing with an easier learning curve, Mohonk’s Via Ferrata is a guided climbing experience via cables, rungs, and ladders. (Read our review!) For beginners we recommend the Pinnacle Ledge, a guided walking tour incorporating waist harnesses, lanyard systems, and an aerial bridge across breathtaking views. With the first and only Via Ferrata in the Shawangunk Mountains — the primary spot for rock climbing on the East Coast — Mohonk continues their long tradition of affording guests a once-in-a-lifetime perspective of an awe-inspiring location. Learn more here. Available seasonally to overnight guests of Mohonk Mountain House over 13 years of age.

Mohonk Mountain House

1000 Mountain Rest Rd

New Paltz

855.421.4101

www.Mohonk.com

Play and explore carriage roads and trails: Mohonk Preserve

Come play outside on the Shawangunk Ridge! Bring your friends and family or come solo to experience exceptional hiking, biking, birding, rock climbing, and more at Mohonk Preserve. We have five trailheads where you can start exploring over 70 miles of carriage roads and trails. Whether you’re looking for a gentle stroll with breathtaking vistas, an all-day rock-scrambling adventure or some stream-side self-care, we’ve got something for everyone. Our Visitor Center is open daily so you can chat with knowledgeable staff and preview your path on our 3D map. Become a member and enjoy year-round access to the land. Check out the latest print issue for a “buy one, get one” day pass coupon and visit with a friend today!

PHOTO CREDIT: Steph Mossey

Mohonk Preserve

3197 State, Rte 44/55

Gardiner

845.255.0919

www.mohonkpreserve.org/visit

Access world-class art in beautiful Central New York: Munson

Munson is an internationally recognized fine arts organization in Utica, NY, serving diverse audiences through the renowned Munson Museum of Art, live performances and events, community arts classes, and Pratt Munson College of Art and Design, the upstate extension campus of the prestigious Pratt Institute. This summer, Munson is hosting the stunning and alluring exhibition “Celestial Bodies: Sculpture by Karen LaMonte,” an expansive array of about 60 figures and forms in porcelain, bronze, glass, and stone from one of the most celebrated sculptors of our time. Her body of work follows an interest in the nature of life, connecting ideas of timeless beauty and femininity to both strength and fragility.

Munson

310 Genesee St

Utica

315.797.0000

www.munson.art

Satisfy your cravings from dining to gaming: Resorts World Catskills

Experience all the excitement of our premier casino resort in the heart of the Catskills. Enjoy nonstop action with live table games, unwind in luxury at our all-suite hotel, and indulge in a variety of dining options ranging from casual bites to upscale cuisine at celebrity chef Scott Conant’s Italian-inspired steakhouse Cellaio. Golf enthusiasts can’t miss The Monster, our legendary championship golf course redesigned to challenge and thrill. Whether you’re here to play, dine, or relax, our resort offers the perfect blend of entertainment and escape—all in one unforgettable destination. Visit RWCatskills.com for more information on dining, casino, hotel, and more.

Resorts World Catskills

888.586.9358

www.RWCatskills.com

Where the Hudson and unexpected adventure meet: Rockland County Tourism

Rockland County blends bold adventure with small-town charm, within 30 miles of New York City. With over 200 miles of trails, hiking is a great way to start the day. For panoramic Hudson River views, hike Hook Mountain’s scenic trails, then refuel in the historic villages of Piermont or Nyack, where outdoor patios, quaint shops, and waterfront dining await. Step out of the sun and inside the Rockland Center for the Arts and be moved by their featured artists. For history lovers, the Stony Point Battlefield holds a rich history of the Revolutionary War, and the oldest lighthouse on the Hudson. Cool off at the Rockland Lake State Park’s massive zero-entry pool with slides, diving boards, and a splash zone, or stroll the lake’s paved three-mile loop, or hit the championship golf course. Discover how Rockland’s natural beauty is only the beginning—culture, cuisine, and family fun are around every corner.

Rockland County Tourism

845.364.2170

www.explorerocklandny.com/tourism