Area Attractions Around the Hudson Valley This Spring

Adirondack Folk School – Bloomberg Connects – Resorts World Catskills

Discover your inner creativity: Adirondack Folk School

Explore, discover, and create at the Adirondack Folk School! Located in picturesque Upstate New York, AFS boasts an extensive and exciting schedule of classes for people of all ages and skill levels. Try your hand at blacksmithing, woodworking, basket weaving, fiber arts, and much more. Want to get a group together to try a traditional Adirondack craft? Pop-up classes provide a great opportunity for groups to learn a new skill — together! Whether it’s for team building, a family reunion, or the friend group getting back together, our team will specially curate a class that is sure to be memorable and fun.

Adirondack Folk School

51 Main St

Lake Luzerne

518.696.2400

www.adirondackfolkschool.org

Enhance your visits to art and museum destinations: Bloomberg Connects

When it comes to exploring sculpture parks and museums, your visit can be even more interesting and meaningful paired with the free Bloomberg Connects app. To enhance your in-person visit, the app offers several helpful features, including trip-planning tools, maps, and quick access to expert-curated content and behind-the-scenes stories to the Hudson Valley’s most exciting cultural institutions. Whether you’re after quick-browse content or in-depth explorations, you’ll find thousands of hours of audio, video, and text to discover. Download Bloomberg Connects to learn more about the Hudson Valley cultural destinations.

Bloomberg Connects

www.BloombergConnects.com

Satisfy your cravings from dining to gaming: Resorts World Catskills

From Asian fine dining to a casual bar and grill, Resorts World Catskills has dining options to please every appetite. Indulge in a succulent steak from Celebrity Chef Scott Conant’s Cellaio, experience authentic Chinese delicacies at Lotus, enjoy your favorite drink at Empire Lounge or Doubletop Bar, or dine on your favorite comfort foods at the 24/7 Bistro. Want something quick? RW Food Hall or Good Friends Market has many grab-and-go options that are fast and delicious. Whatever you’re craving, you’re sure to be satisfied here. Visit RWCatskills.com for more information on our dining, casino, hotel, and more.

Resorts World Catskills

888.586.9358

www.RWCatskills.com