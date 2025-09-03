The Yoga House Opens First Dutchess County Location

The Yoga House isn’t just a studio for exercising, but one that prides itself on being a “home for every body.” The Kingston-based business expanded its offerings to Highland with a second location on Main Street in 2023, and it’s now proud to announce the opening of a third location in Dutchess County’s town of Poughkeepsie this weekend. With a variety of classes that range from gentle to active, The Yoga House is home to people of all different ages, backgrounds, and experiences as the team behind it believes that yoga should be accessible and available to everybody.

Owners Joyce San Pedro and Amy Reed are excited to see their BIPOC/LGBTQIA+ business expand. They teach classes from the heart with a strong emphasis on practical and philosophical principles, alignment and biomechanics, and with a respect and acknowledgement of the deep roots of yoga from across the globe. The owners agree that “yoga at its core is about community and connection, and there’s no place where that is more tangible than right here in the Hudson Valley. Our motto is to offer safe and inclusive classes for every body. We are grateful to be able to offer this now to a wider audience.”

Creating The Yoga House

Founded over a decade ago, The Yoga House was originally owned by Leigha Butler and Jacqueline Nash. Under this previous ownership, both San Pedro and Reed taught classes until the pandemic hit, which is when they were asked to take over the thoughtfully created studio. On a leap of faith, a lot of hope, excitement, and trepidation, San Pedro and Reed said yes, and the business has been thriving ever since.

Originally from Queens and New York respectively, San Pedro and Reed are now full-time Hudson Valley residents. Both owners are longtime practitioners of yoga who have taught at various studios and locations around the region and experienced firsthand the benefits of the practice. Whether as a means to take a break from life, sleep better, be less reactive, or heal from emotional and physical traumas, yoga has improved their quality of living in countless ways.

The New Poughkeepsie Studio

“Joyce and I first met in Poughkeepsie, so it’s serendipitous to return to our roots,” says Reed. “We’ve built such a strong community in Ulster County; people often tell us that coming to The Yoga House feels like coming home. We’re both ready to thoughtfully cultivate a similar ‘family’ in Dutchess County.”

In addition to the full schedule of classes of various yoga disciplines that is characteristic of the brand’s other two studios, the Poughkeepsie location will also offer strength-building and conditioning — including Pilates, Barre, and TRX — to further demonstrate San Pedro and Reed’s commitment to tailoring fitness experiences for each person who comes to The Yoga House.

When it comes to amenities, the Poughkeepsie location offers onsite showers, ample parking, and, above all, an intentional studio space that features no mirrors, as per the co-owners’ vision. While mirrors tend to draw people’s attention outward, the studio’s bare walls serve as a reminder to practice introspection and focus on the mind and spirit.

“We encourage those who practice with us to work in, rather than work out,” says San Pedro. “We believe that the key to living well is having harmony between the body, mind, and spirit, and our goal is to not only build strength and flexibility but establish mindfulness practices that prepare people to live and age well.”

The Poughkeepsie sanctuary joins Crumbl, Dutchess Roots, Smoothie King, and other local businesses in the newly constructed South Road Crossing Plaza. Locals are invited to celebrate the new location during the weekend-long grand opening that kicks off with a ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m. on September 6. On Saturday and Sunday, guests will have the chance to explore The Yoga House in Poughkeepsie and enjoy free 30-minute vignette classes.

“Every corner of this location has been thoughtfully designed with our members’ wellness journey in mind,” says Reed. “The Yoga House’s new home is more than a yoga studio – it’s a gateway to wellness. We cannot wait to welcome this community into our sanctuary and grow in our practice together.”

The Yoga House is located at 785 Broadway in Kingston, 1 Main Street in Highland, and 2623 South Road in Poughkeepsie.

