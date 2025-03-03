Visit These Hudson Valley Sites to Celebrate Women’s History

While March serves as a celebration of spring, St. Patrick’s Day, and occasionally Easter, the third month of the year is also Women’s History Month. Running from March 1-31, the time seeks to celebrate the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society.

In the Hudson Valley, there’s no better way to recognize Women’s History Month and learn more about the women who have shaped the history of the region and beyond than by paying a visit to these historic sites. Even if you’ve stopped by a few of these before, do yourself a favor and plan a return visit. After all, there’s always an opportunity to learn something new.

Kingston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendan kelly (@bk_outdoors31)

- Advertisement -

Named after the 19th-century African American abolitionist and suffragist, Sojourner Truth State Park opened in 2022 in Kingston. The first state park in the City of Kingston, the destination offers spectacular views, historical ruins, and diverse habitats. Born Isabella Baumfree, Sojourner Truth spent the first 29 years of her life as a slave in Ulster County before walking to freedom over the Shaupeneak Ridge.

Hyde Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eleanor Roosevelt Center (@eleanorrooseveltcenter)

Visit Val-Kill, the home of the former First Lady and a National Historic Site in Hyde Park, to learn about Eleanor Roosevelt’s dedication to civil and women’s rights and enjoy the picturesque property’s nature trails. In Dutchess County, Roosevelt hosted world leaders, creatives, and domestic politicians. In addition, she famously sought the support of people that didn’t hold governmental power, from women navigating a male-dominated society to troubled youth from the Wiltwyck School. Val-Kill became the first national historic site dedicated to a First Lady in 1976.

Albany

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schuyler Mansion (@schuylermansion)

Fan of Hamilton? Matriarch of the Schuyler family, Catherine Van Rensselaer made an impressive mark on the Hudson Valley. She often took command of operations at the Schuyler Mansion in her husband Philip’s absence. In fact, his will stipulated she would be the sole supervisor of the 80-acre estate. In 1775, Philip was forced to leave his regiment due to illness. Catherine bravely journeyed to Fort Ticonderoga to care for him and bring him back to Albany.

Troy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Willard School (@emmawillardschool)

- Advertisement -

Women’s rights activist Emma Willard was so dedicated to equal rights that she opened her own school. In fact, she taught herself geometry at the early age of 13 and attended the illustrious Berlin Academy. After teaching at a girls’ school in Vermont, she opened her namesake institution. The Troy school first welcomed students in 1814, providing high-quality education that was previously unavailable for girls, and specifically girls of a lower socio-economic status.

Sarah Wells Trail

Goshen

Sarah Wells became the first European to settle in Goshen in 1712, after leaving the then-tiny town of Manhattan. She established a homestead on behalf of the Denne family in exchange for land of her own. Wells sailed up the Hudson and traveled along the Moodna Creek in Otterkill. Historic markers retrace her path, leading to the 10-room stone house in Campbell Hall, where she started a family.

Austerlitz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millay Society at Steepletop (@millaysociety)

Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Edna St. Vincent Millay’s works inspired social change. Though her house in Austerlitz is closed to the public (outside of special events), guests can walk through verdant gardens at Steepletop. Notably, she responded to an ad in the New York Times for an abandoned hilltop berry farm. The 700 acres of farmland at Steepletop served as a creative workshop for the writer. Siberian iris rock gardens, an outdoor bar on flagstone, a spring-fed pool, and a stately rose garden round out a few of the visual highlights.

Sybil Ludington’s Statue

Carmel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Boland (@knboland)

Of course, women played a key role in the American Revolutionary War. Few figures are better known for their courage than Sybil Ludington. In 1777, 16-year-old Sybil Ludington rode 40 miles through Dutchess and Putnam County on horseback to warn General George Washington of an imminent British attack. Her father was an officer in the local militia, and he often served as an aide to Washington. When she returned from her journey, spreading word of the advance on Danbury, some 400 troops gathered at the Ludington residence. Her ride covers nearly double the ground as Paul Revere’s famed Boston trek. Find route markers around Putnam County and a memorial statue beside Carmel’s Lake Gleneida this Women’s History Month.

Related: An Insider’s Guide to March Events in the Hudson Valley