Women-Owned Businesses to Support in the Hudson Valley

Women may run the world, but they also run the Hudson Valley. With our annual Women in Business Awards later this fall and so many women-owned businesses in the region, it’s important to show up where we can to celebrate the women in our communities. As October is Women’s Small Business Month, now is the perfect time to get out and shop, book, and dine at these local women-owned institutions.

Beacon

Named after the face behind the meat, Barb’s Butchery specializes in locally sourced, grass-fed, and pasture-raised meats from small farms in the region. Owned and operated by Barb Fisher, a Hudson Valley native for almost 20 years, the shop breaks down everything in-house to offer fresh cuts of beef, pork, and lamb, along with poultry, eggs, and a variety of sausages. Stop by to browse the hot food menu for breakfast sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, tacos, and more.

Walden

With plenty of bookshops to choose from in the Hudson Valley, you’ll have no shortage of options. However, if you’re specifically in the market for a women-owned business, head to Blue Fox Books in Walden. A community-oriented space for readers of all ages, the shop opened in 2021 and is owned and operated by Brittani O’Hearn. Blue Fox Books has something for everyone, from new books to stationery to literary gifts.

Poughkeepsie

For the spiritual at heart, Dreaming Goddess is the ultimate destination for crystals and other metaphysical tools. Owner Rhianna Mirabello has been curating crystals, aromatherapy, books, candles, incense, ritual kits, jewelry, and more at the Poughkeepsie location since 1995. Visit on weekends for tarot and cartomancy readings by gifted readers, mediums, and guides.

Poughkeepsie

Located within Poughkeepsie’s developing South Road Crossing Plaza, Dutchess Roots is co-owned by Lisa and Scott Sweeney. The new dispensary goes above and beyond your average cannabis products with flower, pre-rolls, vaporizers, edibles, tinctures, topicals, and a whole section dedicated to Hudson Valley products. The shop even hosts events and pop-ups throughout the year with specials and educational information.

Tarrytown

Calling all hobbyists to Tarrytown! Flying Fingers Yarn Shop is the perfect place to shop for fabulous fibers for your next big project. Owner Elise Goldschlag strives to offer the most interesting yarns in her store, with a focus on natural fibers like wool, cotton, silk, and cashmere. Pick up kits, knits, needles, and notions at this colorful Main Street stop.

Poughkeepsie, Rhinebeck

Located in Poughkeepsie’s Eastdale Village and Rhinebeck’s RainSpa, Jolie Aesthetics and Wellness is a female-owned medical aesthetics practice specializing in cosmetic enhancements and medical-grade skincare treatments. Owned by Dr. Dominique and Margaret Forte, Jolie’s entire team is also comprised of women. Book an appointment here for everything from injectables and microneedling to facial treatments and vitamin therapy.

Carmel

Designer, celebrity stylist, and owner of Laura’s Boutique Laura Rudavic brings her unique background and experience into every gown she creates. Her Carmel boutique is the Hudson Valley’s largest luxury bridal shop with waterfront views of Lake Gleneida. Whether you’re shopping for prom, the big day, or anything in between, you’ll say yes to the dress at this shop.

Old Chatham

A women- and family-owned business in Columbia County, Old Chatham Country Store is more than just a road trip stop. The destination features a fully stocked market along with a farm-to-table restaurant that emphasizes local food in dishes like heirloom tomato toast, blackened half chicken, local halibut, and Basque cheesecake. During the day, the country store also offers a selection of made-to-order sandwiches to take on the go.

Kerhonkson

Filled with vintage charm in Kerhonkson, Pink Clementine is owned and operated by Lily Feldman. The space is a curated consignment shop and community space that stocks vintage finds, antique accessories, and items from female artists and designers.

Warwick

Though Scripted Fragrance hasn’t always been Hudson Valley-based, the brand has always been led by mother-daughter duo Elizabeth and Amberlee Isabella. The candle company moved its at-home business to a commercial space in Warwick in 2021, and the rest was history. You’ve probably seen the brand’s signature candles at boutiques across the region, with popular scents being Hudson Valley, Country Orchard, and Harvest Bouquet. The Orange County shop also hosts candle-making classes.

Cold Spring

In the mood for ice cream in Cold Spring? Head to Sweet E’s Ice Cream for regionally sourced flavors and signature treats. The shop is woman- and LGBTQ-owned, serving flavors like vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, cookies and cream, salted caramel, and mint chip regularly, while seasonal combinations include caramel apple crisp, s’mores Rice Krispies, and apple cider donut ice cream sandwiches.

Beacon

Witch Hazel is a modern-day natural apothecary shop in Beacon owned by Jill Hilbrenner. Customers will find a selection of botanical-inspired beauty products, gifts, and dried flowers in the Dutchess County apothecary. Hilbrenner focuses on clean ingredients that are cruelty-free and vegan in all the shop’s perfumes, bath soaks, candles, oils, serums, and masks.

Highland, Kingston, Poughkeepsie

A quickly expanding Hudson Valley brand, The Yoga House now has three locations through Ulster and Dutchess Counties. Owners Joyce San Pedro and Amy Reed started the business as a place to offers yoga for every body. Along with yoga sessions, The Yoga House teaches Pilates, barre, TRX, strength, HIIT, and meditation classes at studios in Kingston, Highland, and Poughkeepsie.

Poughkeepsie, Rhinebeck

A repeat Best of Hudson Valley winner, Zimmer Brothers Jewelers in Poughkeepsie and Rhinebeck has held a strong presence in the region for more than 130 years. Today, the brand is woman-owned to offer engagements rings, wedding bands, watches, vintage and estate jewelry, and a signature diamond collection to locals in the community.

P.S. Did we miss a spot? Email us here so we can add it.

