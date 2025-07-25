Windrose on Hudson Hosts Events in a Historic Ossining Building

Westchester County may be known for its historic estates, but what of the historic corporate buildings? In Ossining, newly opened event venue Windrose on Hudson occupies the space of the former Crotonville Conference Center – a private leadership institute that shaped generations of executives since its opening in 1956. Now, the destination is open again as a place for leisurely getaways, celebrations, and corporate events.

As a part of Benchmark Resorts and Hotels, a collection of independent properties by Pyramid Global Hospitality, the 62-acre venue has been reimagined to offer the full Hudson Valley experience to all visitors. The revived conference center pays homage to its past with its new name, which draws on Windrose Farms, the original title from the 1930s under its first owner, Harry Hopf.

Not just for corporate offerings, Windrose on Hudson seeks to provide a resort-like atmosphere next to the Hudson River. Whether for private events or a tourist stop, the Ossining property is now open to the public with over 10 miles of hiking and biking trails to explore, 248 guest rooms, small bites and drinks at the new Café 56, 52,000 square feet of indoor event space, and over 60 acres of outdoor gathering space.

For those who are interested in staying at the destination, the Croton Falls and Village guestrooms offer modern comforts with amenities like complimentary Wi-Fi, TVs, individual climate control, and in-room appliances. Visitors can also enjoy the tri-level fitness center, spinning studio, bicycles, fire pits, and racquetball, basketball, and volleyball courts.

“Windrose on Hudson has been a landmark in the Hudson Valley for decades, but until now, hasn’t been accessible to the broader community, vacationers, or businesses,” says Luis Fornis, the general manager of Windrose on Hudson. “We’re proud to reintroduce it as a destination where anyone can disconnect, reconnect, and celebrate. Our team is on a journey to honor the property’s legacy while shaping a bold new future that sparks creativity and fosters connection. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to share it with the community and our partners.”

The Westchester County event center is now accepting bookings for private happenings and corporate retreats. On track to become one of the region’s most sought-after venues, Windrose on Hudson can accommodate over 300 attendees for corporate retreats, building on its legacy as a hub for leadership development. As the building opens its doors for the first time to social events, it welcomes parties of all sizes, from weddings to intimate patio gatherings to festive family reunions, to come and experience the beauty of the region up close. With on-site accommodations, chef-led culinary programs, and full-service planning, Windrose on Hudson ensures seamless celebrations of all kinds.

Windrose on Hudson is located at 1 Shady Lane Farm Road in Ossining.

