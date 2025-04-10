Windham Wellness Is a Hub for Fitness and Spa Treatments in the Catskills

In the Catskills, Windham Mountain Club continues to evolve its year-round programming with the addition of a new cutting-edge spa, fitness center, and recovery lab. The all-in-one wellness center, dubbed Windham Wellness, sets a new standard for holistic health, relaxation, and adventure in Greene County. Open to members only (and guests through the club’s exclusive getaway packages), Windham Wellness provides a comprehensive wellness experience in the scenic Catskill Mountains.

Opened late last year, the new experience at Windham Mountain Club is broken down into three parts: the spa, the gym, and the recovery lab by Danford Works. As a medical and wellness company powered by real health professionals, Danford Works offers innovative longevity services that are focused on long-term health and vitality out of the new recovery lab. The collaboration between Windham Wellness and Danford Works provides members with access to comprehensive health assessments and personalized wellness plans, all crafted by a team of experts.

“Our new wellness amenities reflect a commitment to provide an unparalleled experience for our guests, where luxury hospitality meets innovative wellness technology,” says Sandy Beall, chairman of Windham Mountain Club. “From advanced recovery treatments to expertly designed fitness and spa offerings, we’re redefining what it means to relax, recharge, and elevate your well-being at the mountain.”

Along with the recovery lab, the spa offers an array of treatments that are designed to restore mind, body, and spirit within its 5,000-square-foot interior. From infrared saunas and cold plunges to intense facials and therapeutic massages, the spa even features mountain-specific treatments like Ski Boot Recovery.

The fitness center at Windham Wellness is equipped with machines and facilities that encourage dynamic movement, functional training, and strength building in the open layout, 5,000-square-foot area. Guests can opt to take group fitness classes or personalized training sessions. Along with the indoor center, the new wellness program encapsulates Windham Mountain Club’s outdoor adventure offerings, from endurance hiking to horseback riding to fly fishing, on the surrounding 700,000 acres of Catskill Mountain Park trails.

While Windham Wellness is a members-only offering at the Greene County destination, guests can enjoy the new amenities via special packages that include access to the center’s three distinct areas. This summer, Windham Mountain Club will offer curated getaway packages that invite guests to enjoy all members-only amenities – including the spa, dining, and services at the getaway – for a prix-fixe rate, with optional a la carte summer add-ons like guided hikes and bike rides, fly fishing lessons, horseback riding, private wellness sessions, and a Windham Mountain Kids program.

Windham Wellness is located at Windham Mountain Club at 19 Resort Drive in Windham.

