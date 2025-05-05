White Plains Hospital Breaks Ground on Transformative Expansion

While the Hudson Valley is home to so many wonderful hospitals and healthcare institutions, White Plains Hospital stands out among them as an award-winning facility that consistently achieves high safety grades. A proud member of the Montefiore Health System, the Westchester County hospital is currently a 292-bed nonprofit care organization, although the hospital just broke ground on a major expansion project that represents a bold new vision in healthcare.

Set to open in early 2028, White Plains Hospital’s expansion intends to transform the region’s healthcare landscape, boost access to advanced medical care, create new jobs, and generate long-term economic impact across Westchester County and the lower Hudson Valley. The groundbreaking to usher in the new era in White Plains Hospital’s history and bring state-of-the-art care closer to home took place at 10 a.m. on May 5.

The expansion will constitute 10 stories and 475,000 square feet to be connected to the existing hospital on the main floor, emergency department, and operating room level. The new space will allow for 240 single-bed inpatient rooms, each featuring a universal design that’s appropriate for patients and loved ones, to bring the hospital’s total licensed beds to 436. Along with inpatient rooms, the project will introduce additional state-of-the-art operating suites equipped with the latest technology to support advanced medical care.

White Plains Hospital’s expansion will also include an expanded emergency department that’s almost double the size of the current space. Additionally, the new emergency department will feature a dedicated driveway for drop-off and entering the facility and expanded ambulance bays for the hospital’s EMS partners.

The expansion project showcases White Plains Hospital’s commitment to ever-evolving healthcare in Westchester. Not only is the project a community investment, but it addresses regional needs and paves the way for future growth in the healthcare sector.

White Plains Hospital is located at 20 Davis Avenue in White Plains.

