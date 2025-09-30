Beacon-Based Slime and Dough Studio Redefines Creative Play

What started as a small idea has expanded into two Hudson Valley shops, with Up In The Clouds Slime & Doh Co. now drawing locals and visitors alike to its bright, interactive studios in Beacon and Cold Spring. Its Beacon location opened this past June, followed by the Cold Spring location in late summer 2025. With both venues, the studio concept aims to foster interactive creativity for kids and families across the region.

The Spark Behind the Slime

The journey began at home for owner Tina Lentini. A lifelong Beacon resident and mother of three, Lentini was inspired after watching her daughter immerse herself in the slime world. What started as a kitchen-table activity soon became a creative outlet for both of them and eventually sparked the idea for a space where families could gather, experiment, and build memories together.

“So we just all kind of hung out, made some slime. And then I was like, ‘I think that this can be something we can do here. I think that this would be a good thing for the community, and for the kids, and everything.’ So, I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s just do it,’” Lentini explains.

That vision came to life with Up In The Clouds, where every visit is designed to spark creativity and connection. From the moment families walk in, Lentini says she works to make the space “a memory maker,” guiding guests through a hands-on process that feels deeply exciting and personal. Guests start by choosing aprons and goggles, then pick from an array of scents, colors, and textures. They can add mix-ins like foam cubes, beads, sparkles, or charms to give their slime a unique look and feel.

“It’s not just about making slime,” explains Lentini. “It’s about the whole experience. Kids get to customize every part of it, and they leave with something they’re proud of.”

Celebrations, Events, and More

Beyond the walk-in experience, the studio has also become a destination for birthday parties, with customizable themes, activities, and decorations that turn each event into a celebration kids won’t forget, leaving parents to enjoy a stress-free event. Lentini says the parties have quickly become one of her favorite parts of the business, giving kids the chance to gather with friends, make slime together, and enjoy an immersive experience that doubles as both entertainment and a little something to take home.

Apart from birthday parties, Up In The Clouds has also become a hub for team-building events and community gatherings. Local businesses, sports teams, and school groups can book private sessions to craft slime together, fostering collaboration, creativity, and, of course, a little friendly competition in a vibrant environment.

Rooted in Beacon, Lentini has long been intertwined into the local community through her work in the school district, building connections with students, families, and colleagues alike. “I love being able to create experiences that connect people, whether it’s kids, families, or groups from the community,” she says. “It’s really about giving back and making something meaningful for everyone who walks through the door.”

Additionally, Up In The Clouds hosts seasonal workshops and themed events, from K-pop slime nights to process art classes for toddlers. These offerings provide families with imaginative experiences while continuing to establish the studio as a center for fun, learning, and community connection.

DIY At Home Experience & Immersive Sessions

For those who want to continue their creativity at home, Up In The Clouds offers pre-made slime kits and homemade playdough kits, letting families bring hands-on fun into their own living rooms or share them as thoughtful, imaginative gifts. With studios in both Beacon and Cold Spring, Lentini has made it her mission to cultivate a welcoming, playful space where creativity, connection, and community come together.

From the full customization to building heartfelt memories with both friends and families, looking ahead, Lentini plans to expand themed events and workshops, from animation-themed events like Bluey to seasonal and pop-culture-inspired nights that keep the experience fresh and exciting for returning families. These immersive sessions encourage creativity, social interaction, and hands-on entertainment, ensuring every visit is memorable while giving parents a chance to enjoy a relaxing outing.

Expanding Imagination Across the Hudson Valley

Beyond special events, Lentini is exploring opportunities to bring Up In The Clouds into local schools, turning slime-making into interactive, science-based classroom experiences or field trips. Through these initiatives, she hopes to deepen the studio’s role as a community hub, providing innovative, hands-on learning while strengthening connections between families, educators, and local organizations.

With each new initiative, Up In The Clouds reinforces its mission to spark imagination, foster connection, and provide families and community members with sincere experiences they can cherish. Whether visiting for a birthday party, special event, or simple night of slime-making, guests leave with more than just a colorful creation but with fun-filled memories.

“I’m so appreciative of all the support I’ve received and hope that everyone who comes in has that special experience, spending time with your family, sitting down, making slime, talking, just having a good bonding moment. I see it over and over, and it is so special to watch them share that moment with their loved ones here at the shop,” emphasizes Lentini.

Up In The Clouds Slime & Doh Co. welcomes families, kids, and “kids at heart” to its Beacon and Cold Spring studios throughout the week, with weekend sessions and weekday appointments available. Check the website for specific hours, special events, and themed workshops to enjoy a full day of creations, artistry, and colorful slime festivities.

