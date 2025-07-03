National Soccer Team Captain to Host Youth Clinic in Dutchess County

In Dutchess County, midfielder and captain of the United States Men’s National Soccer Team Tyler Adams will return home to share his soccer skills with local youth this July. Adams, who is a Hudson Valley native, will host a youth soccer clinic at his childhood playing field in Wappingers Falls. Currently known as the Martz Field Recreation Facility, the Dutchess County sports destination will also be rededicated in his honor during the event.

Hosted by Adams in partnership with Scotts and the national nonprofit Every Kid Sports, the clinic is on Tuesday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. During this time, area youth are invited to spend the field day learning soccer skills, watching a scrimmage, and enjoying lunch from local food trucks. Members of the Wappinger United Soccer Club will join Adams in leading drills before hosting a scrimmage with fellow players.

For Adams — who graduated from Roy C. Ketcham High School, owns the local club Hudson Valley Hammers in the USL League Two, and recently joined the ownership group of Westchester SC — Hudson Valley community has always been a big facet of his life. In recognition of these and other contributions to his hometown, the Wappingers Falls field will be rededicated in his honor as the Tyler Adams Soccer Pitch at the Martz Field Recreation Facility, with a plaque unveiling to follow the clinic.

The event also expands upon Adams’ mission to extend access to safer, natural turf playing fields for all children. In his partnership with Scotts, the National Soccer Team captain supports the growth of natural green spaces for the development of young athletes and the well-being of the community. Together, Adams, Scotts, and Every Kid Sports maintain an ongoing commitment to break down barriers to play by funding access to natural spaces for income-restricted families and hosting soccer events.

The youth soccer clinic takes place on July 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tyler Adams Soccer Pitch at the Martz Field Recreation Facility, located at 109 Pye Lane in Wappingers Falls.

