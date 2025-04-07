Twin Wolves Healing Arts Celebrates Holistic Health in Old Chatham

Joining the Hudson Valley’s extensive lineup of spas and sauna destinations, Twin Wolves Healing Arts is new to the region as of late last year. Situated in Old Chatham, the spa is more than just a place to unwind but rather a holistic health community that’s focused on healing, as its name suggests. Along with individualized services and therapies, the destination emphasizes the power of community in the healing process, offering opportunities to connect with others at workshops, group classes, and outdoor events.

From Visual Arts to Healing Arts

Twin Wolves Healing Arts is owned and operated by Cait Davis, whose personal relationship with holistic healing helped pave the way for her business. After contracting Lyme disease when she moved upstate, Davis found that her active lifestyle was turned on its head due to complications from the disease. Consequently, she looked to alternative medicine for relief, from meeting with healers and running to sauna and PEMF mat sessions. For Davis, the results were astounding, as she was able to return to her regular physical activities in a matter of months.

“It was due to this experience and the deeper understanding I now possess around my own health and healing that I decided to open an alternative health center with sauna as a central part,” says Davis, who opened Twin Wolves Healing Arts to meet all holistic needs locally and under one roof.

Although she hasn’t always been involved in the holistic health world, Davis has plenty of experience with entrepreneurship as one of the founders of stop-motion animation studio Springtime Jellyfish. As a lifelong creative, Davis felt that her new business in Old Chatham was a natural next step in her career. “I like being in charge of my own schedule, and I think it’s interesting making a business work; it is a creative field in its own right,” Davis notes.

What’s at the Spa

A trip to Twin Wolves Healing Arts is as much about community as it is about personal healing. With private and communal saunas – both with the option of red-light therapy, an onsite reiki practitioner, a craniosacral and breathwork therapist, and a biomagnetic healer – the spa offers plenty of opportunities to connect. On the other hand, a temperature-controlled, commercial-grade cold plunge, PEMF mat, and halotherapy room leave space for visitors to embark on a more independent healing journey.

While the front of the interior space at Twin Wolves Healing Arts boasts a retail shop stocked with tinctures, salves, artwork, and healthy drinks and snacks, the 20 acres behind the building are home to an herbal garden, fire pit, two goats, bees, and trails for visitors to explore. The outdoor space also includes a large open meadow upon which Davis plans to host live music shows, art openings, and other community events.

“Visitors should expect a quiet, supportive, accepting, and open environment where they can discuss their lives and their ailments and find a community willing to work with them towards their deeper wellness,” says Davis.

Twin Wolves Healing Arts is located at 607 State Route 295 in Old Chatham.

