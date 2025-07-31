Sweet Flower Farm Hosts the Dreamiest Events in Copake

Driving through Columbia County evokes a sense of wonderment thanks to its rolling hills, historic farms, and backdrop of the Berkshires. In Copake, Sweet Flower Farm encapsulates all that is glorious about the upper-Hudson Valley county with colorful meadows and endless fields of blooms. The dreamy destination is more than just a pretty sight on the way up north, however, as it also hosts gatherings, events, and workshops that are open to the public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Flower Farm (@sweetflowerfarm)

Owned by farmer, formulator, and flower fanatic Frances Grace, Sweet Flower Farm is a working flower farm, fruit orchard, and private home. Grace resides on the farm with her family, who all moved to the region in 2023 to revive the historic farm space while also transforming it into a hub for community gatherings.

- Advertisement -

Before she became a full-time farmer, Grace spent a decade working in the event business as a floral designer and prop stylist in Denver, Colorado. She decided to make the move to the Hudson Valley after her son was born during the pandemic, when the events industry had changed a lot due to COVID-19 restrictions. As someone who grew up in rural Virginia, Grace knew she wanted to raise her child in nature, and she already had family in the region, so it was ultimately an easy decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Flower Farm (@sweetflowerfarm)

While there is certainly nothing easy about being a farmer, Grace had a head start when she came into the property that is now Sweet Flower Farm. The Copake land had existing gardens with everything from poppies to peonies, so Grace began with selling her first flowers in Ghent.

From there, she dove in headfirst and started working with permaculturists and land consultants to add thousands of native plants and trees to the space in an effort to rewild and restore the land from its century of commercial crop and dairy farming. Sustainable land management is a huge point of focus for Sweet Flower Farm, and the destination is on a mission to limit excess lawns and grow meadowscapes in these spaces instead – which only adds to the dreamy appeal of the venue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Flower Farm (@sweetflowerfarm)

While Sweet Flower Farm sells its floral bounty wholesale to markets and florists in the region and to individuals for events, the farm also donates flowers and fruits to local nonprofits like Long Table Harvest, a Hudson Valley organization that shares food from regional farms to nourish underserved communities. As of now, Grace is working on a product line of bitters, jams, brandy, and essential oils produced with farm-grown fruits and botanicals that she hopes to launch next year.

In the meantime, Sweet Flower Farm is already a popular destination for special events. Earlier this summer, the Copake venue hosted a Midsommar-themed gathering that is already being planned again for next year. In the fall, visitors can expect workshops like children’s plant-dyeing and floral arranging, floral watercolor painting classes, and traditional broom weaving at the farm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Flower Farm (@sweetflowerfarm)

Grace hopes to host workshops that focus on ancestral craft, healing with plants, and herbalism in the future, along with events like wine and cheese gatherings, tea ceremonies, and anything else that might fit the energy of the season. Along with that, she wants to eventually start educational programming about native plants and the biosphere of the region.

Overall, Sweet Flower Farms seeks to be a place that not only connects people to the land, but to other kindred spirits and new friends. “The space is very dreamy, bucolic, and feminine; it’s a place to frolic,” says Grace.

- Advertisement -

Related: Find Your Flow at Outdoor Yoga in the Hudson Valley