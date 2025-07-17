The Sparkle Bookstore Adds to the Small-Town Charm of Sparkill

One thing about independent bookstores in the Hudson Valley is that we have tons of them. It seems almost hard to believe that a Barnes and Noble would pale in comparison to a mom-and-pop shop, but that’s the reality of our region. Proudly joining the extensive list of bookshops is The Sparkle Bookstore, a new and vibrant addition to Sparkill’s Main Street.

Owners Donna Miele and Ken Herndon are longtime Rockland County locals who have some serious stake in the region. While Miele grew up in the lower Hudson Valley county, it wasn’t until she met and later married Herndon that the couple moved back to be close to family. Though neither side of their family was particularly invested in the bookstore industry, Miele’s father published the Rockland County Times for some time in the early 2000s. As for Miele, she worked as a bookseller in a Chestnut Ridge shop from 2012 onward, then she and Herndon ran a co-working space in Nanuet, during which time they organized events for writers.

- Advertisement -

Now, the couple excitedly anticipates their opening this weekend. “I’ve always wanted a bookstore! Who hasn’t? And I work in the publishing industry as a freelance editor. So, I’ve been saving up and daydreaming for a long time,” says Miele. It’s a true family-operated business, and the couple’s son, Armand Miele-Herndon, also works at the shop as the manager. Both he and his mother happened to be considering a career change at the same time, and they knew it was meant to be when they stumbled upon the Sparkill storefront.

While the family first considered other Rockland locations with more established downtowns, they ultimately felt that Sparkill had an undeniable community appeal. Moreover, the location happens to be at the intersection of the arts, great cuisine, and outdoor adventure, making it the perfect place to create a lasting and highly frequented store.

With a name that riffs on the shop’s hometown, The Sparkle offers a bright, welcoming, and cozy vibe to Rockland residents and tourists – “the sparkle in Sparkill,” as Miele puts it. The bookstore stocks fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and a curated section of diverse books and stories centering on wellness. Also in the store’s inventory are home décor items like orchids, succulents, and felted fairies, as well as games, greeting cards, and plushies. Additionally, The Sparkle has a café space with prepackaged sandwiches, snacks, sweets, and cold beverages.

The Sparkill bookshop opens this weekend with an author meet-and-greet from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 19. In the future, The Sparkle hopes to offer more events like this, in addition to writers’ open mics, benefit concerts, workshops led by community members, and anything else the Rockland neighborhood might like to see.

“Every Main Street needs a bookstore. I want Rocklanders to not only feed their love of reading here, but to feel the thrill of sharing the books we love in our day-to-day conversations,” says Miele.

The Sparkle Bookstore is located at 642 Main Street in Sparkill.

Related: These Wellness Events Are Perfect for Summer in the Hudson Valley