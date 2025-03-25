Your Guide to Skateparks & Skateboard Shops in the Hudson Valley

At its inception, skateboarding was a crude and makeshift sport. Californian surfers needed something to do when the waves were too calm—in fact, the first skaters were often dubbed “asphalt surfers.” Early skateboards, which date back to the 1950s, were simple in design: a plain wooden plank with trucks and wheels finagled from old roller skates. Now, skateboarding is a booming industry. In 2020, the sport was included in the summer Olympics for the first time.

Skateboarding has continued to grow in popularity in part because of its stature in pop culture—movies like Jonah Hill’s Mid90s define skateboarding as an aesthetic dogma as much as a physical activity—but also because of its accessibility. Unlike some team sports, which require expensive equipment and league memberships, skateboarding is cheap; a new skater can purchase all the gear they need for under $200.

There are three primary ways of riding a skateboard: street, vert, and park. Street skating involves riding your board in public environments such as stairwells, curbs, and ledges. If you have ever watched the X Games, you probably have witnessed vert skating—daring riders like Tony Hawk speed up and down wooden halfpipes, soaring high above the coping. However, park skating is the best way to get accustomed to your board. Skateparks are carefully designed for skateboarding, making them (relatively) safe and controlled environments.

If you’re interested in trying your hand—or really, your feet—at skateboarding, you’re in luck: the Hudson Valley is home to a number of parks where you can shred to your heart’s content.

Where to Skateboard

Carmel Hamlet Skatepark

Dixon Road, Carmel

Located adjacent to Crane Fields in Carmel, this skatepark is perfect for beginners who are looking to sharpen their skills. Built over a tennis court, the park features rails, ramps, a mini half pipe, and more wooden and concrete obstacles.

Hudson Skatepark

Oakdale Park, Hudson

Situated within Oakdale Park in Hudson, this park is a great choice for residents of the upper Hudson Valley. It is something of a concrete-and-metal island within a swath of greenery and includes a unique assortment of ramps and rails. While there is plenty to try for beginners, the Hudson Skatepark also offers technical riders some more challenging obstacles.

Middletown Skatepark

Erie Way Park, Middletown

This park, located near City Hall and open dawn to dusk, is another great choice for beginners. Much of the equipment is low to the ground, making the park more manageable for inexperienced skaters.

Newburgh Skatepark

Washington Terrace, Newburgh

This concrete park is just a mile from Newburgh’s waterfront, flanked by a playground and shaped like a “V” when viewed from above. The orientation of the park makes for long, clean lines with rails, stair sets, kickers, and boxes.

Nyack Skatepark

Village of Nyack Memorial Park, Nyack

Nyack’s park is a local favorite. It comprises a concrete network of quarter pipes, kickers, ledges, and rails, making it manageable for skaters of all abilities. Beyond the strength of the park itself, the view is hard to beat; the skatepark sits about 100 feet from the Hudson River, with a clear view of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (or, as locals are likely to call it, the Tappan Zee Bridge).

When you’re done with your sesh, you can walk into the village of Nyack to grab a bite or even some coffee.

Poughkeepsie Skatepark

Waryas Park, Poughkeepsie

Speaking of skate spots with beautiful views of the Hudson, have you been to Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie? Located between the Mid-Hudson Bridge and the Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park, the park places skaters just minutes from local delis, restaurants, and plenty of river views.

Saugerties Skatepark

Washington Avenue, Saugerties

Open from 7:30 a.m. to sunset, the park in Saugerties is similar to Nyack’s in that it is made of concrete and metal. This makes for a smooth cruising experience as riders zip between the bowl, six-stair, miniature quarter pipe, and other obstacles. Once you tire yourself out, you only have a three-minute drive (a little longer by board) to Main Street in Saugerties.

Highland Industrial Park, Peekskill

This is the only indoor park on our list, making it a great choice for cold or rainy days. Many skaters take the winter off, but if you want to keep up the grind—no pun intended—you can spend the day at this two-story skate park for $15 on weekdays and $20 on weekends. The ground level is complete with well-manicured wooden obstacles, rails, and a brick quarter-pipe. Upstairs, you’ll find a wooden bowl and halfpipe perfect for newer vert riders. 2nd Nature also offers birthday parties, lessons, and a skate shop adjacent to the park.

Skate Shops in the Hudson Valley

