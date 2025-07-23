Scripted Fragrance Celebrates 10 Years of Candles in Warwick

A quintessential Hudson Valley brand, Scripted Fragrance pops up around the region at gift shops, art centers, and pop-ups. The Warwick-based brand has a longtime presence in the area with history that dates back to 2019, though it has been around for even longer. This year, the candle-centric company is excited to celebrate its 10-year anniversary with even more collections and events.

For co-owners and mother-daughter duo Elizabeth and Amberlee Isabella, the concept for Scripted Fragrance sparked on a whim. When Elizabeth found herself browsing dog-themed home décor, she got the idea for a fragrance that captures that essence of her dachshund, Dixie Lee. Thus, the first two signature scents were born: one for dachshunds, and one for South Carolina – the birthplace of Dixie Lee. From there, both Elizabeth and Amberlee got to work with experimenting and pouring wax, ultimately developing their first two collections, the Pet Collection and the State Collection.

At Scripted Fragrance, all candles are hand-poured into reusable rocks glasses that double as food-grade drinking glasses when the soy wax is burned away (the perfect two-in-one gift). Each collection released by the Warwick shop tells a story, allowing customers to take their favorite pet, place, experience, or relationship wherever they go. After all, nothing is more powerful than scent.

While the candle-making business was more of a hobby for the Isabellas when they first got their start, Amberlee left her corporate job in 2019 to help grow the brand full-time. This was also the year that the mother-daughter duo was in the market for a commercial space, but the pandemic had other plans. So, Amberlee set up shop in her Warwick basement, and the candle business boomed thanks to an uptick in online shopping and a featured segment on CBS Sunday Morning.

Thankfully, all the online buzz propelled Scripted Fragrance into its first commercial space in Orange County in 2021, where the business added wholesale, gift shop retail, and candle-making classes to its lineup of offerings. Now, the brand is stocked in boutiques in the Hudson Valley and across the country.

As for the candles, Scripted Fragrance has 10 different collections totaling over 160 unique designs and scents. “From States and Cities to Birth Flowers and Pets, we truly have a candle collection for every gifting occasion,” says Amberlee. In addition to its in-house offerings, the brand also crafts custom candles for retailers, weddings, and more.

Bestsellers include Rescue Dog and Brilliant Fire, while the Holiday Collection and the classic Hudson Valley candle are some crowd favorites. All candles are made with 100-percent soy wax and essential oil blends, and a portion of sales is donated to charities that support kids and pets.

For those interested in candle-making classes, the Warwick storefront is a must-visit. “We started candle-making classes in an effort to invite the community in to see our studio and experience what we do. Every participant gets to create not one, but two hand-poured candles. We walk everyone through the entire candle-making process from start to finish and offer the chance to customize the label to make it truly special and teach you how to build and layer your own bespoke fragrance that’s your own,” says Amberlee.

Classes are seasonally inspired and holiday-focused, and private sessions, corporate gatherings, and special events are welcomed in the space. Scripted Fragrance also makes its way around the Hudson Valley to offer one-time experiences, like the candle-making event at Pennings Farm Cidery that included a cider tasting last fall.

To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Scripted Fragrance is planning an open house on Saturday, September 20, during which time the Warwick shop will launch a new collection called Warwick Provisions that’s inspired by the beauty and history of the region. The brand will also debut its mobile pop-up experience, partner with the Warwick Historical Society to create a display of the town’s history, and offer discounts, giveaways, and more fun surprises for the celebration.

Scripted Fragrance is located at 225 State School Road in Warwick.

