Pure Barre Brings Full-Body Workouts to Wappingers Falls

Maybe you’ve tried Pilates, yoga, and cardio and nothing seems to click for you. If so, consider giving barre a shot. A different kind of full body workout, the exercise incorporates the use of a ballet barre and movements derived from ballet for a class unlike any other. Now, you can try barre for yourself at the nation’s largest and most established barre franchise, which makes its way to Dutchess County with the new Pure Barre Wappingers Falls studio.

Founded in 2001, Pure Barre now has more than 600 studios and 550,000 clients across North America. The workout class brand offers a range of effective, low-impact workouts that target the whole body and cater to all fitness levels. A perfect alternative to high-intensity training, Pure Barre focuses on small movements that develop strength, cardio, and flexibility in an easily digestible format.

Moreover, the franchise staffs high-quality instructors who receive specialized multi-tier training at each of its locations, allowing for classes and choreography to refresh every few months to cut through the monotony of working out.

The Pure Barre Wappingers Falls location brings all this and more to the Hudson Valley. Owned by Megan Goldschein, the studio is located off Route 9 and is now open for class bookings. Goldschein is a veteran in the field, having opened her first Pure Barre studio in Mount Kisco in 2018, followed by a second studio in Danbury, Connecticut in 2022. With her new Wappingers Falls location, Goldschein is excited to bring barre classes deeper into the Hudson Valley.

At the Dutchess County spot, locals can enjoy all the offerings of Pure Barre, including in-studio classes that work for all fitness levels, events, and ClassPoints to be used toward free classes, guest passes, and more. Beginners can book Pure Barre Engage to enjoy a free intro class that delivers a 30-minute full body workout and teaches the basics of technique in a small group setting.

Beyond the basics, clients can book any of the studio’s 50-minute classes for an effective whole body workout, including Pure Barre Classic, which is a low-impact, high-intensity class; Pure Barre Define, which combines concepts from the classic class with weight-based strength training; Pure Barre Align, which has a unique focus on flexibility and balance; or Pure Barre Empower, which is a fusion class designed to elevate heart rate with cardio and intervals.

The Wappingers Falls studio currently has eight instructors that focus on different class formats. Dutchess County and area locals are welcome to sign up for a class now as the location is open for business with retail, workout sessions, and more following a soft opening.

Pure Barre Wappingers Falls is located in Suite 3 at 1383 Route 9 in Wappingers Falls.

