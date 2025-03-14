City of Poughkeepsie Receives Millions From Downtown Revitalization Initiative

While the Queen City is already quite the day-trip destination thanks to hotspots like Eastdale Village, The Academy, and countless other local businesses, it just received a hefty grant from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) that will help make it even more of an attraction. As the Mid-Hudson winner of the eighth round of the DRI, the City of Poughkeepsie will receive $10 million in funding from the state to go toward the revitalization of the downtown district. The news comes as the Villages of Nyack and Dobbs Ferry were also announced as the Mid-Hudson winners of the third round of NY Forward.

Created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in New York State, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative is led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal, and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. The DRI is an innovative strategy that yields walkable downtowns that help New York State rebuild its economy while achieving bold climate goals through the promotion of public transit.

For the City of Poughkeepsie, the downtown district is the heart of Dutchess County and most of the Mid-Hudson Valley at large. As a critical zone in the region, the Queen City can use the $10 million grant to reimagine its Main Street – which is home to so many legendary entertainment and hospitality venues – as a thriving link to the city’s attractions.

“Receiving the Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding is a testament of what collaboration and cooperation looks like among the city administration, Common Council, and our government and community partners,” says City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers. “As a result of all this, Governor Hochul and the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council felt we were ready to receive the DRI funding, which will help accelerate the revitalization of our downtown area that has been slowly but steadily rebounding.”

As for the Villages of Nyack and Dobbs Ferry, each will receive $4.5 million from NY Forward. Created by Governor Kathy Hochul, the NY Forward program builds on the momentum of the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller downtowns. With the energy and diversity of a city but the intimacy of a small town, Nyack intends to use the grant to pay homage to its unique history and geography through investments in business growth, affordable housing, and equitable waterfront access. For Dobbs Ferry, the village seeks to use the grant to realize its potential by redeveloping and improving key properties, opening space in its downtown, and improving pedestrian access to the Metro-North station.

“The Mid-Hudson region is a New York State jewel, with Poughkeepsie, Nyack, and Dobbs Ferry attracting people to work, play, and anchor their roots. This DRI and NY Forward funding will build on the unique assets and beauty of these locations through community-driven plans that will broaden access to housing, expand business opportunities, and create a mix of walkable spaces that are accessible and sustainable,” say Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Dr. Marsha Gordon and Dr. Kristine Young.

With the new funding, Poughkeepsie, Nyack, and Dobbs Ferry can begin the process of developing a strategic investment plan to guide the funds into projects that will advance the community’s vision for thriving and revitalized downtowns.

