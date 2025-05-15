Northwell Health & Nuvance Health Merge to Form Integrated Health System

Earlier this May, Northwell Health and Nuvance Health announced their merge to create a new integrated health system to extend care across New York and Connecticut, serving a population of more than 13 million. The news comes after the New York State Department of Health and Connecticut Office of Health Strategy, along with each state’s attorney generals, approved plans for the new integrated system. As part of the merge, Northwell will invest at least $1 billion in Nuvance hospitals.

While Northwell Health was New York State’s largest healthcare provider, the new merger far surpasses the size and reach of the previous health organization. Now, the integrated system has a combined operating budget of $22.6 billion, over 104,000 employees, a diverse network of 22,000 nurses and 13,500 providers, 28 hospitals, more than 1,050 ambulatory care locations, and 73 urgent care locations.

- Advertisement -

The integrated health system also taps into the world-class expertise of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies.

“Today marks a commitment to the future of healthcare in the region. This partnership opens a new and exciting chapter for Northwell Health and Nuvance Health to take patient care and services to an even higher level,” says Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health. “We already had similar missions in providing high-quality care for patients in the communities we serve, and we look forward to building on the world-class care that Nuvance Health’s staff members and providers deliver every day. We’re excited to move forward, united in our vision to transform health care and build a healthier future for the residents of Connecticut and New York.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northwell Health (@northwellhealth)

Together, Northwell and Nuvance are committed to delivering extraordinary clinical care to patients with an increased capacity, creating heathier communities with their combined resources, advancing medical innovation, and recruiting top talent with a greater opportunity.

“At Nuvance Health, we have always been deeply committed to delivering high-quality, compassionate care to our communities,” says Dr. John M. Murphy, president and CEO of Nuvance Health. “Joining forces with Northwell Health strengthens our ability to meet the evolving needs of patients and ensures we can provide exceptional care for generations to come. This is a transformative moment for our patients, employees, and the communities we serve.”

Related: White Plains Hospital Breaks Ground on Transformative Expansion