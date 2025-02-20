Mirbeau Inn & Spa Celebrates Forbes Nod and 25th Anniversary

These days, almost everything is rated out of five stars. When we search for a solid place to eat or shop online for a new product, it’s commonplace to rely on user reviews for sage guidance, each quantified by stars (or fractions thereof). But did you know that the five-star rating system began in 1958 as a metric for excellence in the Mobil Travel Guide?

That guide has since evolved into the Forbes Travel Guide, which serves as the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruises. In its most recent installment, the inspectors noted Mirbeau Inn and Spa, including its Rhinebeck location, in their roundup of superlative luxury experiences.

Forbes Travel Guide Honors Mirbeau

While this is the third year that the destination has received a four-star rating in the Forbes Travel Guide for its Skaneateles and Plymouth locations, 2025 marks the second consecutive year that the spa’s Rhinebeck location is honored. In total, there were only 645 four-star hotel properties on the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide out of around 187,000 worldwide, making Mirbeau’s recognition a tremendous accomplishment.

- Advertisement -

“Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality,” says Amanda Frasier, president of standards and ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “This year’s list continues to reflect the changing landscape of luxury with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences while offering unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being, and delivering unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognize their dedication to creating truly world-class travel options for today’s discerning guest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck (@mirbeaurhinebeck)

25th Anniversary Celebration

News of this prestigious award comes at an exciting time for Mirbeau Inn and Spa as the brand celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Mirbeau’s first location in Skaneateles opened in 2000, and the brand has since expanded to provide guests with restful getaways, ambiance, and amenities that balance their busy lifestyles. Today, Mirbeau is gearing up to open its fifth property in Beacon in early 2026.

“We are honored to receive Forbes Travel Guide’s four-star recognition, especially as we celebrate 25 years of Mirbeau’s dedication to exceptional hospitality,” says Michael Dal Pos, CEO of The Mirbeau Companies. “Forbes Travel Guide’s standards for 2025 emphasized wellness and unique design that fosters a sense of place, both of which perfectly reflect the Mirbeau experience. With a new property on the horizon for 2026, we look forward to continuing our tradition of world-class hospitality for years to come.”

Expanding in Dutchess County

After breaking ground on its newest location last year, Mirbeau’s Beacon inn and spa is set to become the brand’s largest and most historically significant property yet. The planned inn and spa will give new life to the storied Howland Mansion, originally built in 1861 as a residence for shipping magnate Joseph Howland and his family. Later, in 1916, it became “America’s first privately licensed psychiatric hospital” under Clarence Slocum, a Scottish doctor who specialized in “progressive mental health treatments.” There, Slocum’s patients included the likes of Zelda Fitzgerald, wife to F. Scott Fitzgerald, and Rosemary Kennedy, sister of President John F. Kennedy.

The Beacon location will comprise 72 guest rooms, a bistro and wine bar, conference spaces, Monet-inspired gardens, the largest spa and fitness center of any Mirbeau location to date, and more on 64 acres of secluded meadows, forests, waterfalls, rivers, and ponds. Plus, the grounds are a short walk away from downtown Beacon’s burgeoning dining and shopping scene. Guests who prefer to travel by train will be pleased to learn that Mirbeau Beacon is just two miles from the nearest station (serviced by the Metro-North, Hudson Line). The new property is set to open in the winter of 2026.

Related: Live Inspired Combines Art and Movement in Its Poughkeepsie Studios