Mountain Jam Festival 2025 Raised Thousands for Local Nonprofits

Since its founding in 2005, Mountain Jam Music Festival has been a can’t-miss summer event in the Hudson Valley. This June, the festival returned to the region for the first time since 2020 at its new home at Belleayre Mountain, and the three-day event was a major success. Thanks to the 2025 title sponsor Mike’s Amazing, Mountain Jam was able to raise an incredible $15,000 to be distributed evenly among three impactful Hudson Valley nonprofits.

Presented by Radio Woodstock, Mountain Jam ran from June 20-22 in the Catskills to bring the region three days of jam bands, Valley views, and food trucks galore. Mike’s Amazing, the fastest-growing condiment brand in the nation, got in on the food fun as the festival’s title sponsor. Not only did the brand cook for the crowd all weekend long to fundraise for local organizations, but its parent company provided free products to all of the festival’s food vendors.

- Advertisement -

“We’re blown away by the generosity of our Mountain Jam community,” says Assa Sacko Zarcone, vice president of marketing and promotions at Radio Woodstock and Mountain Jam. “Thanks to Mike’s Amazing and everyone who participated, these funds will directly support essential services across the Hudson Valley—from food access and family support to environmental education and river conservation.”

Much like the music festival itself, this donation initiative reflects Radio Woodstock and Mountain Jam’s mission to give back to the region and its music-loving community.

The funds raised at Mountain Jam 2025 will benefit local nonprofits, including:

Based in Montgomery, this organization fights food insecurity across six counties in the region. Food Bank of the Hudson Valley collects donated food to distribute to underserved communities and the region’s most vulnerable populations. While preventing food waste, this organization also alleviates hunger and nourishes those in need.

Located in Ulster County, Family of Woodstock offers a network of individuals who provide confidential and fully accessible crisis intervention, information, prevention, and support services to individuals and families. The nonprofit addresses a broad range of human needs with compassion to empower communities in the county and beyond.

With a main base in Beacon, Hudson River Sloop Clearwater makes it a mission to protect the Hudson River and its tributaries by inspiring lifelong stewardship through education programs. The member-supported nonprofit offers public sails aboard its historic 106-foot sloop to connect locals to the river’s ecology via the floating classroom.

Related: Hudson Film Festival Celebrates Underrepresented Talent