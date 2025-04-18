These Hudson Valley Etsy Presents Are Perfect for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is one of those holidays that creeps up on you. As the weather warms up and the sun shines bright in the sky, it’s all too easy to get caught up with plans for backyard picnics and local adventures and, inevitably, forget about mom’s big day. When you eventually remember a few days before the occasion, you’re stuck with a mad dash online to find something, anything to show mom you care.

Instead of falling back on flowers and an e-card, get your act together ahead of schedule and treat her to a present that she will ooh and aah over for years to come. With the help of Etsy and these Hudson Valley artisans, the golden gift for mother dearest is only a click away.

Location: Olivebridge

Top Pick: Giant Ledge & Panther Mug

If your mother is into hiking, coffee, or really interesting pottery, you’ll want to check out CheyenneMalloPottery. The Olivebridge Etsy shop crafts one-of-a-kind maps of local landmarks on pottery ranging from trays to mugs. Whether mom loves Giant Ledge and Panther Mountain, the Ashokan Reservoir, Echo Lake, or Lake Minnewaska, there’s a piece of pottery for that.

Location: Newburgh

Top Pick: Mother’s Day Lilies Card

Are there any first-time mothers in your midst? Show them some love with this illustrated greeting card. The floral graphic looks like a page straight out of a children’s storybook. Inscribe a sentimental note to make it a keepsake she’ll cherish for years.

Location: Red Hook

Top Pick: A.L. Stickle Painting

Anyone who grew up around Rhinebeck likely remembers popping into the now-closed A.L. Stickle storefront. Just as the shop itself charmed with its hodgepodge of knickknacks, so too does this handmade painting. The artist has more prints featuring local haunts like Holy Cow and Red Hook Public Library in Red Hook, making it easy to order an image tailored to mom’s tastes.

Location: Albany

Top Pick: Personalized Mother’s Day Print

Want to commemorate Mother’s Day with a personalized gift featuring all your little ones? This Etsy seller creates one-of-a-kind prints, allowing customers to customize the recipient’s name, children’s names, and footprint flowers in various sizes and colors.

Location: Nyack

Top Pick: Celebration Blooms Earrings

These funky chic earrings, made from a vintage American stamp, feature an image of colorful springtime celebration blooms. While they’re not the standard bauble, mom will love the vintage spirit behind them. If she’s not into flowers, other pieces include depictions of wildlife, stained glass, and mandalas.

Location: Warwick

Top Pick: Rescue Dog Soy Candle

We love the simple, adorable designs that mark every Scripted Fragrance candle. The Pet Collection hosts a cast of furry characters, each with their own identifying scent. The Rescue Dog offers scents of wildflower and fresh-cut green grass, evoking the essence of a pup you’d find running along one of the Hudson Valley’s rail trails.

Location: Troy

Top Pick: Victorian Rose Lotion

Is mom’s fragrance collection the stuff of legend? Keep the sweet smells going with a lovely lotion from Etsy maker T&J Handcrafted Soap for Mother’s Day. The Troy-based brand uses natural ingredients like beeswax, which seals moisture, and avocado oil, which nourishes the skin. As for the scent, Victorian rose is a little romantic and perfectly floral.

Location: Kingston

Top Pick: Best Mom Ever Card

Step up your card game by sharing how you feel with this simple, heartfelt design. Although this particular card is ideal for the holiday, Wishbone sells a number of sassier options as well. Even if you stick with this one for Mother’s Day, do a quick browse through the brand’s Etsy shop for future funny notes to friends and family.

