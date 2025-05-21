Mizzentop Day School Unveils Campus Expansion Project in Pawling

In southern Dutchess County, Pawling is renowned for its boutique shops, scenic landscapes, and charming Main Street. A major part of the community is also the Mizzentop Day School, which is an independent pre-K through grade eight private school off East Main Street. While the school has always been focused on warmly welcoming and celebrating the whole child, plans for a new campus expansion and improvement project are in the works to usher in a bold future for the institution.

The Mizzentop Day School announced the proposed project at the school’s annual gala in early May. The campus improvement and expansion plan intends to accommodate enrollment growth, advance academic and programmatic goals, and reaffirm the nonprofit school’s commitment to providing a supportive and inspiring learning environment for all students.

- Advertisement -

“Our campus expansion is truly an investment for our students, faculty, and our future,” says Karin Shultz, head of Mizzentop. “Our students are deserving of the opportunity to thrive, both academically and personally, and these new initiatives help support their growth to become the leaders, creative thinkers, and innovators we know they will be.”

Included in the campus expansion project are plans for modernized classrooms, an upgraded gymnasium, cafetorium, and courtyard with outdoor learning spaces. Each new facility will be designed with space for students’ creativity, collaboration and teamwork, and academic and social development in mind.

A standout addition to Mizzentop will be a state-of-the-art Innovation Hub, which will serve as a first-of-its-kind space for students to nurture and develop passions in the science, technology, engineering, art, and math disciplines.

A valued part of the Pawling community since 2002, the Mizzentop Day School is a 21st-century leader of childhood development in the Hudson Valley. Along with the expansion, the school’s new Herbert H. Redl Learning Center is the soon-to-be home of revolutionary learning programs for children with reading differences, allowing more students to benefit from the school’s top-tier education offerings.

Mizzentop Day School is located at 64 East Main Street in Pawling.

Related: Northwell Health & Nuvance Health Merge to Form Integrated Health System