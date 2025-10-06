Metro-North Launches Super-Express Trips Between Poughkeepsie and NYC

Ever wondered if the commute to the city from Poughkeepsie is worth it? Now, it certainly is thanks to Metro-North Railroad’s new super-express trips. Initially projected to launch in 2026, the new initiative is beginning months ahead of schedule, as announced by Governor Kathy Hochul in her 2025 State of the State address earlier this fall. The super-express trains will cut travel times between Poughkeepsie and Grand Central Terminal on Metro-North’s Hudson Line to less than 90 minutes each way.

“Delivering better, faster Metro-North service to Hudson Valley commuters will propel economic growth across our state and improve quality of life,” says Governor Hochul. “These new super-express trains will save commuters nearly 15 minutes of travel time every day, giving riders back over an hour a week of their precious time. This is just the start — work remains underway to deliver even more service improvements along the line, improving reliability and making trips up and down the Hudson Valley even faster.”

With the new super-express trains, Metro-North is able to deliver the fastest trips ever between the two cities. Whereas non-express trips from the Queen City to Manhattan usually take 115 minutes, the super-express trains range from 88 to 95 minutes to give commuters a significant chunk of their week back. Metro-North offers three super-express trips in the morning from Poughkeepsie at 6:08 a.m., 6:44 a.m., and 7:05 a.m., and three trips in the evening from Grand Central at 5:09 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6:12 p.m.

“The new super-express trains on the Hudson Line between Poughkeepsie and New York City will make a huge difference for our residents, commuters, and visitors to our city,” says City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers. “By cutting travel times and improving reliability, this investment strengthens Poughkeepsie’s connection to opportunities and amenities in New York City and contributes to the economic growth here in Poughkeepsie.”

Along with the super-express trips, Metro-North’s new schedule features the return of leaf peeper trains, which provide extra service for travelers planning to enjoy the fall foliage in the Hudson Valley. For day-trippers heading upstate from the city this fall, Metro-North’s Hudson Line will run five additional trains between Grand Central, Beacon, and Poughkeepsie on Saturdays and Sundays now through November 9. Commuters can also look forward to increased service for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve.

“Thanks to these schedule improvements, riders can get where they need to go faster, while continuing to enjoy the safe, reliable service they expect from Metro-North. These enhancements build on the railroad’s record-setting reliability with a systemwide on-time performance of 98% — and with more improvement work underway, this is only the beginning,” says Metro-North Railroad President Justin Vonashek.

