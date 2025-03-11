Where to Start Practicing Meditation in the Hudson Valley

So, you’ve become quite adept at Pilates and yoga, mastered tough roads and hills in spinning class, and are actively gardening to grow healthy vegetables. What’s next? May we suggest meditation?

Before you pooh-pooh what may seem to be a lot of brouhaha about doing nothing but sitting or lying still, it’s time for a mindset correction. Meditation done mindfully can provide big prizes: inner peace, happiness, stress reduction, empathy for others, and lowered blood pressure. And this isn’t just based on anecdotal evidence; dozens of studies point to the positive effects of meditating.

More good news is that meditation doesn’t follow a single script, but rather comes in many forms, although a common thread is mindfulness. No matter what kind you choose to practice, a focus on breath, body, a chant, or a mantra will most likely be involved. While you can learn to meditate on your own using a book or audio aid, you may prefer more formal instruction. Luckily, the Hudson Valley offers many individual and weekend classes, and even month-long retreats.

Carmel

‘Chuang Yen’ means adornment, which is why Chuang Yen Monastery weaves compassion and wisdom into its practices. For a dedicated mindfulness session, visitors can sign up for group sessions over Zoom. The monastery holds various retreats, summer camps, workshops, programs, and celebrations focusing on enlightenment and meditation in the Hudson Valley. The monastery is also home to the largest indoor statue of a buddha in the western hemisphere.

Pine Bush

Founded in 1997, the Dharma Drum Retreat Center has been learning and living the teachings of Buddha with its community ever since. The center offers retreats, classes, and workshops that are all geared towards methods of Chan meditation. All are welcome to take part in the destination’s retreats, the next of which is a beginner’s workshop running from April 5 through April 10.

Poughkeepsie

Enlightening minds of all ages, the Hudson Valley Buddhist Vihara and Meditation Center serves the local Buddhist community and all others who seek clarity in their lives. The temple is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and guided meditations take place weekly on Wednesdays, while meditative yoga occurs every Saturday.

Rhinebeck

Stay for a weekend or five-day retreat and practice mindfulness at Omega’s introductory workshops. For shorter visits, interested locals and Hudson Valley visitors can also attend professional programs and gatherings, which incorporate yoga, Tai Chi, and meditation teachings into the structured sessions.

Hudson

Sadhana specializes in yoga for meditation, offering both in-studio and online classes. The Hudson center also features Qigong, Tai Chi, and body awareness classes, all of which are geared towards reconnecting one’s mind and body while experiencing meditation in motion.

Rosendale

A Shambhala meditation and retreat center, Sky Lake offers a wide variety of classes with the opportunity to check out ongoing introductory classes and programs in a bucolic setting. A weekly public Sunday meditation session is open to all and includes sitting and walking meditation, as well as dharma readings.

Graymoor Spiritual Life Center, Garrison

This Hudson Valley chapter of the Tergar Meditation Community is part of an international meditation community. Free meditation sessions are held weekly on Thursday evenings at the Graymoor Spiritual Life Center and focus on working with the challenges of day-to-day life to create a peaceful mind and open heart.

Mount Tremper

This Ulster County meditation center intends to create societies that nurture and value generosity and peace. Zen Mountain Monastery hosts weekly introductory meditation sessions, retreats, and intensives in its tranquil Mount Tremper setting. While pre-registration is required for all Sunday sessions, the monastery always welcomes new visitors.

