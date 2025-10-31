West Sand Lake’s June Farms to Star in Prime Original Series

Following news of Netflix’s new competition series Next Gen Chef, which premiered earlier this fall and takes place at Hyde Park’s Culinary Institute of America, a new reality show shot in the region is coming to Prime Video this November, this time with a setting in the upper Hudson Valley. Located in West Sand Lake, June Farms is the star of the new unscripted eight-episode series titled June Farms.

If you’ve never heard of it, the Rensselaer County destination is a peaceful farm located on 120 acres of fertile land. Often referred to as a “gentleman’s farm,” meaning the farm functions solely for pleasure rather than for the sale of its animals or crops, June Farms serves as a safe haven for its heritage-breed animals, including Scottish Highland cows, giant Shire horses, Gloucestershire Old Spot pigs, Nigerian dwarf goats, and more.

While the West Sand Lake destination offers daily farm walks year-round for guests to have the opportunity to explore the grounds and pay a visit to each of its pasture-raised animals, June Farms is also an ideal venue for private events ranging from corporate parties to weddings – and this is where the Prime Video show picks up.

June Farms follows farm owner and restaurateur Matt Baumgartner and his team of 20-somethings as they plan weddings on the property. As Baumgartner wants to make his farm the premier event space in the Hudson Valley, he has his hands full weekly with a packed calendar of weddings to pull off, a young and vibrant staff full of diverse personalities (who are, at times, more focused on their love lives than their jobs), inclement weather, and more messiness behind the magic of each perfect bespoke wedding.

“Having a TV show about June Farms is really meaningful to me on so many levels,” says Baumgartner. “First, I hope that we represent the town and our community in a way that makes our friends and neighbors proud! Second, I hope that the show helps to get the word out about our cabin stays and weddings to those who haven’t visited us yet!”

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Superluna Studios and executive produced by Superluna’s Johnny Gould and Omid Kahangi and 3BMG’s Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans, the eight-episode season will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories on November 17.

