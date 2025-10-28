Subscribe
5 Independent Orange County Bookstores for Page-Turning Reads

Looking for independent bookstores to shop and support? Orange County has plenty in store for book lovers.

October 28, 2025   |By
books lined up at Orange County bookstores
Photo by Tom Hermans on Unsplash

Chain bookstores may have more size and inventory to offer, but there is something cozier about independent shops. Maybe it’s the smaller store size or the ability to get lost between the shelves that gives independent bookstores their unique appeal. Regardless, it’s hard to deny that it’s easier to stop and talk to the shop owners about books or sit and pursue a recent purchase in the cozy environment. During a trip through Orange County, check out these independent bookshops to while the day away.

Eureka Books & More  

Sugar Loaf 

A used bookstore in the charming Sugar Loaf area, Eureka Books is a one-stop shop for covetable reads. The store focuses on used books and children’s books, and it also has a space for educational guides, resources, and toys for children. Eureka offers shopping for all ages, resources — especially in STEM and STEAM — for children, and community and family-friendly events. 

From Beyond Books

Pine Bush 

 

From Beyond Books shines with its shopping selection. At this Pine Bush shop, customers can find books, movies, music, comics, and more. Along with being a place to browse, this family-owned store also hosts events for the community like book clubs, games, and events for local groups. 

Sadie’s Books & Beverages 

Middletown 

 

Browse Sadie’s Books & Beverages for a unique shopping and educational experience. As described on the website, this Middletown spot sets itself apart as a “bookseum,” or a space that combines aspects of a bookstore, museum, and cultural hub, and is the first black-owned bookstore in Orange County. It offers space to look for books, engage with the community through events, and learn.  

This Chapter 

Port Jervis 

For an assortment of book-ish gifts and experiences, This Chapter is a cozy spot to visit. Along with the lined bookshelves for shopping popular books, the storefront also has collaborations with local businesses and authors available for perusal. It hosts community events such as book clubs, local author signings, and book-related crafting experiences.  

Well Worn Books 

Middletown 

 

Well Worn Books is a cozy shop nestled in downtown Middletown. Find a popular new book, the start of a new fantasy series, or a well-loved classic to add to your collection. The Orange County bookstore also sells an assortment of book-related items, such as writing tools and bookmarks. Join the store for its local author signings, or stop by to donate books.

