These Hudson Valley Spas Are the Perfect Places to Relax and Refresh

When you’re feeling more stressed than ever, it’s important to relax and unwind to give your body a break. And as you know, chronic stress is a health hazard. Since it can be hard to chill—especially when work, school, and snow days pile up—treat yourself to R&R at one of the top spas in the Hudson Valley.

From the early mountain houses to more recent resort towns, the Hudson Valley has long served as a relaxing and restorative site. Today, local spas continue that legacy, offering day-long treatments as well as more extensive, vacation-friendly packages for those looking for a deep cleanse.

Bear Mountain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bear Mountain Spa (@bearmountainspa)

- Advertisement -

In the beautiful setting of Bear Mountain State Park, enjoy customized treatments from personalized massages to facials to body treatments. Try the specialized massage for bikers, hikers, and runners — which focuses on releasing tension in the feet and legs — if you’re the outdoorsy type, or enjoy bridal packages if you’re planning on getting married in the Hudson Valley this spring.

Kingston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by birchbodycare (@birchbodycare)

Looking for a step up from generic self care? Birch features reiki and peels in addition to standard and CBD wellness massages for joint pain and anxiety. The uptown Kingston day spa also offers gift cards for purchase. If you’re stuck on what to get your special someone, gift them the experience of a therapeutic massage.

Hudson

Bodhi Holistic Spa, located in Hudson, is more than just your average spa. A decidedly New Age establishment, Bodhi offers yoga, waxing, and acupuncture, as well as an infrared sauna and seaweed body treatments. For pairs, the Columbia County retreat offers couples’ salt stone massages, aromatherapy, and more. In addition, holistic body treatments range from espresso mud scrubs to wild lime scalp treatments.

Milton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buttermilk Falls Inn + Spa (@buttermilkfallsny)

In addition to its standard spa treatments (pool, massages, a variety of body scrubs), Buttermilk is on the grounds of an organic farm and animal rescue, so visitors can supplement their treatments by wandering the apiary or meeting the donkeys, peacocks, goats, and rescued alpacas. The farm’s chickens provide organic eggs for breakfast. Detoxifying wraps, buttermilk sugar scrubs, and nail treatments round out a few of the natural self-care options.

- Advertisement -

Beacon

Relocated from Hudson, the Inn and Spa offers intimate treatments that range from facials and deep tissue massages to specialized treatments like a prenatal massage for expecting mothers. Of course, spa-goers will love the specialty Himalayan salt stone massages. Walkable from the Metro-North station, the spa also offers special weekend packages, such as couples’ yoga.

Mt. Tremper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emerson Resort & Spa (@emersonresort)

Those who choose to stay at Emerson will be treated like true kings and queens. A top resort experience, complete with luxury dining and shopping, Emerson delivers with spa offerings that are sure to impress Hudson Valley residents and visitors alike. Massages, pedicures, and aromatherapy are just some of the amazing treatments given in the state-of-the-art facilities. Rejuvenating treatments include couples’ CBD massages, active botanical facials, yoga, and much more.

Warwick

On a mission to offer services that are considerate of everyone’s health — including people, the planet, and animals — Habitat Spa offers traditional massages, a eucalyptus steam room, reiki, reflexology, and holistic facials, just to name a few services.

Rhinebeck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MaryLynn (@mgesthetician)

Haven specializes in a wide range of services, from micro-needling to custom facials to courses with the Environ Micro-Current Machine, which uses both ultrasound and electrical currents for skincare. The day spa offers a variety of packages, including bookings for parties of four or more. Plus, massages use holistic enhancements like exfoliating bamboo, lemongrass, and mimosa scrubs or coffee, dandelion, and tobacco mud.

Cold Spring

For a next-level treatment, try the lymphatic drainage massage at this therapeutic spot. The unique, 60-minute experience incorporates a rhythmic massage technique (using a series of gliding, compressing, stretching, and cupping motions) to increase the rate of lymph flow for body detoxification. Also worth trying: the Hudson Valley spa’s signature Thai-style head and shoulders massage performed on a bed of salts or the rain drop technique, which incorporates therapeutic-grade essential oils applied to the spine, neck, and feet and feels just as it’s named.

Poughkeepsie, Rhinebeck, Tannersville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOLIE AESTHETICS & WELLNESS ™ (@joliemedispa)

Jolie is a premier, cutting-edge medical aesthetics practice with multiple locations throughout the Hudson Valley. From injectables to massage therapy, this med spa has everything from beautification treatments to wellness packages. Try the halo laser treatment to remove texture and impurities from your skin, or opt for the reflexology massages to eliminate migraines and help with anxiety disorders.

Poughkeepsie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Little Owl Spa (@thelittleowlspa)

The Little Owl Spa is one of the most-visited spas in all of Poughkeepsie. Kiriaki Pertesis and her team of talented massage therapists offer state-of-the-art services to all guests in need of TLC. Besides the traditional Swedish massage, the spa also offers bikini waxes, scalp massages, cupping therapy, and eyebrow tinting.

Albany, Rhinebeck (Beacon coming soon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck (@mirbeaurhinebeck)

Two of four Mirbeau locations (soon to be three of five) in the United States are located in the Hudson Valley. Mirbeau Spa features more than just your average massage. For instance, the spa offers an aqua terrace, Himalayan salt sauna, eucalyptus steam room, complimentary exercise classes, and much more. Facials utilize micro-roller techniques, while massages include CBD-enhanced deep tissue, Swedish-style with aromatherapy, and natural healing with Himalayan salt stone crystals and cool river stones.

New Paltz

Located just outside the heart of New Paltz, this Hudson Valley resort and spa is the perfect place for any couple or family looking for a vacation close to home. The Spa at Mohonk Mountain House offers an abundance of services, often shifting with the seasons to promote immune health and ultimate relaxation. For example, the Winter Warmth Herbal Wrap is a head-to-toe treatment designed to release impurities and soothe tense and aching muscles using a body polish. Enjoy rejuvenating stays at the magnificent mountain house year-round while looking out at the shimmering lake surrounding the resort and the mighty Shawangunk Ridge.

Dobbs Ferry

Conveniently located in Dobbs Ferry (and with an additional presence in NYC), Oasis Day Spa is an ideal stop when you want to escape the hustle and bustle of Westchester, at least for an hour or so. The spa welcomes guests with fluffy robes, slippers, and a quiet room to calm the senses. As for treatments, they could be anything from the spa’s signature muscle meltdown massage to an ageless vitamin C facial or a body hydrating wrap. Oasis is a go-to spot for Hydrafacials as well, with multiple packages and upgrades available.

White Plains

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Opus, Westchester (@theopuswestchester)

The Opus is the perfect place to recharge and re-energize. A luxury hotel in Westchester County, The Opus offers onsite dining, a fitness center, a pool, and the most rejuvenating spa. Services span the entire body, from hair to full body massage, including several signature body treatments, facials, and massages.

Pine Bush

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pineapple Day Spa (@pineappledayspa)

From body to hair to bridal, Pineapple Day Spa does it all. Fostering wellness, beauty, and relaxation since 1996, the Pine Bush spa makes health and safety for customers and employees a top priority. Book the Dermalogica Skin Treatment to stimulate circulation and smooth skin or the deep tissue massage to melt away stress. Hair removal services use nurfree, a botanical and antimicrobial substance — not a wax — that is safe for the entire body.

Amenia

Looking to enter into a getaway that is surrounded by the beauty of mother nature? If yes, then Troutbeck is the place for you. Nestled in the middle of woods right on the edge of the Hudson Valley, the spa is a place for the adventurous. A pool, sauna, yoga and meditation studio, tennis court, and fishing area are just some of the experiences to take part in at this breathtaking escape. In addition, gua sha facial acupuncture, deep tissue massage, infrared sauna, and somatic experiences round out Troutbeck’s wellness offerings at The Barns.

Gardiner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection (@wildflowerauberge)

An award-winning escape in Ulster County, Wildflower Farms was named one of Vogue‘s 100 best spas in 2024 — and for good reason. The Gardiner destination is the perfect place to connect with nature on its 140 scenic acres, and spa treatments are available daily. While the menu changes seasonally, guests can always expect signature treatments, skincare, bodywork, wisdom classes, and more to focus on their wellness.

Windham

Across from the ski resort, The Windham Spa offers a number of winter packages for those who want a break from the slopes. Special treatments include the calm and clear facial for sensitive skin, massages with accoutrements like hot stones, scalp treatments, and essential oils, and microdermabrasion to smooth wrinkles.

Woodstock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woodstock Spa (@woodstockspa.ny)

This healing and wellness center runs the gamut when it comes to spa treatments. Whether you’re searching for facials, peels, lash lifts, waxes, or reiki, the Woodstock Spa has you covered. Additionally, the Hudson Valley spa also offers special courses like its Nourishing Kitchen class, which provides advice from a nutritionist, and the Two Hearted Soul course, which teaches Mayan healing techniques for wisdom.

Monticello

This Catskill mountain wellness paradise offers ultra-relaxing getaways. YO1 Health Resort‘s programs enable guests to tailor services to their own wellness journey. At the spa, therapies include ayurveda, naturopathy, and hydro/mud therapies. Full-body massages use herbal oils to relieve fatigue and improve muscle stamina. Immersion baths, relieving hot stone massages, and specialized acupuncture treatments are just a few offerings.

Kingston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zephyr Float (@zephyrfloat)

During this immersive experience, you’ll step into a light-proof and sound-insulated tank (by yourself and nude), that’s filled with 10 inches of water and 1,000-plus pounds of Epsom salts. Get ready to feel literally weightless (the salts make a solution as buoyant as the Dead Sea). Flotation therapy is best known for stress relief and muscle recovery, but the location also offers massage therapy.

P.S. Did we miss a spot? Email us here so we can add it.

Related: Here’s What to Do in the Hudson Valley This Week

