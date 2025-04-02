Play With Your Pups at the Hudson Valley’s Paw-tastic Dog Parks

Adventure to the outdoors with your pets and let them run free at the dog parks of the Hudson Valley. Some parks even allow dogs to run off the leash within the fenced areas. What’s more, when you bring your dog to the park, there are opportunities to socialize with fellow dog lovers and other pups. For the pups, there are infinite new sights and smells to experience away from the house. Once you find the perfect park for you and your four-legged pals, be on the lookout for special pet events, including meet-ups, at the community spots.

As for what to bring, don’t forget to tote plenty of water, a leash (as some parks require them), enough refuse bags, and maybe a treat or two for the adventure. While out, visit dog-friendly restaurants only a few minutes away from the parks in towns like Fishkill, Hopewell Junction, Mount Tremper, and New Paltz.

Beacon

For members only, this one-acre site in Memorial Park has separate areas for big and small pooches. The Beacon dog area says pups can be off the leash in the park as long as the owner assumes the risks. The yearly membership fee costs $55, and each additional dog is $10 extra.

Stormville

Despite the name, this Dutchess County park is suitable for Beagles and non-Beagle breeds alike. With rolling grassy hills, the dog area is the ideal place for pups of all shapes and sizes to roam, with an off-leash section to boot.

Hopewell Junction

This park requires a membership from the Town of Beekman, which has different fees for residents and non-residents, and all dogs must have proper shots and vaccinations prior to joining. Residents from Beekman can get a membership for $50 per dog, while non-residents can get one for $125 per dog. Inside the park, pups roam free, although they need to be back on the leash when exiting. In addition, there are two separate areas for large dogs (over 25lbs) and small dogs (under 25lbs).

Athens

At Bunker Hill, there are plenty of toys, fresh water, and poo bags, just in case you forget yours. This park encourages pets to run off-leash but requests that owners have a leash on them in the park in case of unwanted situations with other dogs. Puppies using the park must be at least four months old, and all dogs should wear a collar with their current license and vaccinations.

Mount Tremper

Treat your pup to a luxurious meal after a trot in this spacious park. The Mount Tremper park is special for guests at the Emerson Resort and Spa and even has a Pup Fare menu that features dog-friendly foods. The fenced-in park is 60 feet by 100 feet in width and length and includes a doggy shower, fresh running water, and a special area specifically for small dogs.

Cornwall

There are two fenced-in areas to let your pups run free and off the leash: one area for small pooches and another for larger dogs. Cornwall Bark Park is a great spot for man’s best friend to make new friends of its own.

Hillsdale

You’ll find a perfect exercise spot for your pup at the Old Rte. 22 dog run. There is plenty of shade and sitting areas for families who want to relax on the grounds. As far as restrictions go, owners must keep their pets on a leash outside the dog run.

Fishkill

If you are a resident of Fishkill, you are in luck. There’s a park nearby just for dogs, and owners must obtain a permit from the town clerk’s office to attend. The park is open every day except on Thursdays. Swing by Farm to Table Bistro for a bite to eat; there’s even an outdoor sitting area perfect for you and your pet to relax.

Hudson

Since 2019, this Hudson hotspot for dogs has provided open grassy space, fenced-in areas, and more fun for Columbia County locals. The park has since evolved to include trash barrels, poop bag dispensers, water, a shade structure, and engineered wood fiber in areas with heavy paw traffic.

New City

Owners and dogs can venture out at this park across 179 acres of flat and rolling land. Along with hiking trails, soccer fields, a horse corral, nature study, cross country skiing trails, and a pavilion, this New City park also has an off-leash dog area for your furry friend to roam free.

Kingston

Both small and large dogs can enjoy fenced-in areas at Kingston Point. There’s an ample amount of running room available at the park, and owners have a two-dog limit. There are nice seating areas around the premises where owners can sit back and watch their dog explore the outdoors.

Middletown

Located within Middletown’s Maple Hill Park, this space for dogs is an off-leash haven with room for big and little dogs. The park has a maximum of three dogs per adult and features benches and a pavilion as spaces for owners to hang out while their pups play.

Albany

In Albany, Normanskill Dog Park recently underwent renovations. All dogs must stay on a leash when on the trail. However, there are other areas on the premises where dogs can run and roam unleashed. After taking your pooch for a walk at the park area, visit the picnic area and other amenities at Normanskill Farm. The farm offers a community garden, golf course, creek, and foot trail.

Ossining

Your pup won’t get too dirty at this park because of the wood chips spread around to eliminate the mud. There’s even a small dog house named “Larry’s Dog House” that sits in the middle of the area, surrounded by seating and plenty of shade. When you are done with the dog section of the park, check out the fitness trail, fishing spots, picnic areas, or soccer fields.

Catskill

You and your four-legged friend can socialize at this medium-sized, off-leash park. A sturdy fence encapsulates the grounds, and owners can eat at picnic tables and sitting areas around the park and Catskill Creek. The park also has agility training so you and your pup can get your daily dose of exercise together.

Putnam Valley

This park is all about dog safety, so make sure to read the rules before entering to keep all canines safe and happy. Register your pup at the Putnam Valley Parks and Recreation Office ahead of your visit.

Mahopac

Located within Sycamore Park in Mahopac, the Sycamore Bark Park offers Carmel residents half an acre of fenced-in space for their pups. After a day on the Sycamore Park beach, sport courts, or ball fields, bring Fido over to the bark park for some canine fun.

New Paltz

This volunteer-run park works hard to provide a space where pets can have fun and be safe. This destination is off-leash and has over an acre and a half that is fenced off, with designated spots for small and large dogs. The park asks that owners leave the toys at home. After the park, take your pooch to Water Street Market in New Paltz to get a toy or two at Paws of Distinction.

Woodstock

If you want to be surrounded by more of a natural feel, mosey on over to the wooded areas at Woodstock Dog Park. Trees and other paths surround the park, and your pup can taste the outdoors while roaming within the fenced park.

