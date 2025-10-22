These Animal Rescue Centers Make a Difference in the Hudson Valley

Looking to adopt a new furry family member sometime in the near future? Fortunately, the Hudson Valley is chock full of humane societies, SPCAs, and more rescue organizations. Here are over a dozen animal adoption centers and agencies with plenty of pups of all ages and breeds that need your love and a forever home.
Animal Rescue Foundation
Beacon
Located in Beacon, the Animal Rescue Foundation, or ARF, is a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and rehoming cats and dogs throughout the Hudson Valley. ARF focuses on responsible pet adoption, spay/neuter advocacy, and community education. With decades of local service, ARF Beacon has established itself as a trusted name for compassionate animal care.
Bleu’s K9 Rescue
Gardiner
Based out of Gardiner, Bleu’s K9 Rescue serves the Ulster County area with a mission to save dogs from high-kill shelters and unsafe environments. This volunteer-driven organization provides medical care, training, and loving foster homes until each dog finds a forever family.
Dutchess County SPCA
Hyde Park
The Dutchess County SPCA has been protecting animals and supporting pet owners since 1871. The Hyde Park organization offers adoptions, humane education, and affordable veterinary services for the community. The beautiful facility serves as both a safe haven for animals and a hub for advocacy and outreach.
Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary
Arlington
Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary provides shelter, medical care, and rehabilitation for abandoned and neglected animals. In addition to adopting out cats and dogs, HVARS also cares for farm animals and special-needs pets. This rescue center is on a mission to give every animal a second chance.
Hudson Valley Animal Humane Society
Pomona
In Rockland County, the Hudson Valley Animal Humane Society is one of the region’s oldest continuously operating no-kill shelters. The center provides compassionate care and adoption services for homeless pets while also promoting humane education and animal rights.
Hudson Valley SPCA
New Windsor
The Hudson Valley SPCA operates as a true safe haven for animals across Orange County. The New Windsor-based SPCA is unique in being both a rescue organization and a law enforcement agency for animal cruelty cases. Here, volunteers and officers work tirelessly to protect, rehabilitate, and rehome animals in need.
Humane Society of Blooming Grove
Washingtonville
Humane Society of Blooming Grove provides care and adoption services for cats and dogs throughout the community. The Washingtonville team is deeply committed to education and responsible pet ownership. Each adoption helps to continue Blooming Grove’s mission to reduce overpopulation and prevent cruelty.
Humane Society of Walden
Walden
Based in Walden, this humane society is a no-kill shelter dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals in need. Humane Society of Walden provides medical treatment, socialization, and community outreach programs that strengthen the bond between people and pets.
Paws Crossed Animal Rescue
Elmsford
An award-winning animal rescue in Westchester County, Paws Crossed Animal Rescue follows a “rescue one by one” philosophy, giving every animal the individualized attention they deserve. The organization operates as a no-kill shelter and community hub focused on humane education and volunteerism.
Putnam Humane Society
Carmel
From cats to dogs, the Putnam Humane Society is on a mission to find a home for all types of furry friends. Located on Old Route 6 in Carmel, this organization posts profiles of all of its adoptable pets online and takes special care to make sure each one goes to a home that’s the right fit.
Take Me Home Pet Rescue
Milton
Based in Ulster County, Take Me Home Pet Rescue operates without a central shelter, relying on a foster network and email-based coordination. This rescue focuses on saving dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters and on providing medical care and rehabilitation before placement.
Ulster County SPCA
Kingston
The Ulster County SPCA has been serving the Hudson Valley since 1891. This independent, no-kill shelter provides adoptions, cruelty investigations, and low-cost veterinary services. The team’s compassion and professionalism make this SPCA a pillar of animal welfare in Kingston.
The Saugerties Animal Shelter
Saugerties
Located in Saugerties, this animal shelter is a small but vital community resource for lost, stray, and adoptable animals. Staffed by caring professionals and volunteers, the shelter works closely with the town to ensure animals are safe, healthy, and placed in loving homes. The Saugerties Animal Shelter embodies small-town dedication and big-hearted rescue work.
Did you know?
Animal adoption can have a positive impact on your mental and physical health. According to Harvard Medical School, dogs can make people of all ages calmer, promote active lifestyles, ease stress, and, of course, provide companionship.
Before you adopt… the ASPCA recommends asking yourself the following:
- Do you have time for a pet?
- Can you afford one?
- Is your family ready?
