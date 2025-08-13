Hudson Creek Canines Changes Lives One Dog at a Time

Founding an organization that trains rescue dogs as service dogs for people disabled by PTSD may seem like a daunting task for any average person, but for rising college junior Indea Holt, the decision was a no-brainer. This is partly because Holt found herself afflicted by the disorder at a young age, and got her own service dog, Laila, to assist her in her everyday life. After Holt experienced first-hand the life-changing effects of a service dog, she started Hudson Creek Canines in 2024 to help others who are in the same boat.

For Holt, the journey to where she is today was a long and difficult one. She spent a decade from age nine to 19 sick with a disabling case of neurological Lyme disease, which restricted Holt to a wheelchair and isolated her from school and the general public. After moving from the suburbs of Philadelphia to New York City, Holt’s family was finally able to find the right doctor to cure her of her disease.

Yet, the journey didn’t stop there, as Holt’s body was healed, but her mind collapsed, and complex PTSD took over her life. It wasn’t until Holt became completely homebound that a doctor suggested a service dog might help with her independence, and Holt found Laila, who changed her life. Once Laila came into the picture, Holt was able to go to college in Massachusetts, where she is now studying history at Smith College.

“My mom started spending time in the Hudson Valley to be closer to me and, ultimately, my family moved to a farm in Rhinebeck, where we found beauty in nature and a strong, welcoming community,” says Holt.

Before pursuing her degree, Holt took a gap year for her mental health, during which time she founded Hudson Creek Canines – a project which she plans to take up full-time once she graduates. Having worked under the mentorship of other trainers, including Mike Malan of Canine Confidence Center in Rhinebeck, Holt felt well-equipped to start her own organization in an effort to change lives, one dog at a time.

Of course, Laila was the main inspiration for her nonprofit, and the Hudson Valley has been an important inspiration as well. Once a pick-your-own strawberry farm, Holt’s family’s property spans 24 acres in Rhinebeck, which provides the ideal training space for Holt’s rescues. “Rhinebeck, Red Hook, and Kingston are perfect for training trips with the dogs. I can’t imagine running my business anywhere else,” says Holt.

Thanks to Laila, Holt went from someone who hadn’t been outside alone in five years due to her illness and PTSD to someone who went away to college, traveled independently, and ran all her errands alone. Hudson Creek Canines is all about giving that same sense of purpose to people who may not be served by other nonprofits. “Service dog training is an intense process,” says Holt, citing that each dog takes between eight months and two years to train.

At Hudson Creek Canines, all trained dogs start off as one- to two-year-old rescues, wherein most other programs breed their own puppies. From there, Holt trains each dog in three stages – starting with basic obedience, then moving to public access, and finally task training. For service dogs, tasks are things that dogs do to help their handler with their disability, which can involve applying deep pressure therapy to help someone with PTSD through a panic attack.

As a newer organization, Hudson Creek Canines just delivered its first service dog to a veteran with PTSD and a traumatic brain injury. Holt taught the service dog, Carly, everything from deep pressure therapy to picking up dropped items before delivering Carly to her new handler. “Delivering Carly was one of the most rewarding moments of my life,” says Holt. “To see a dog you poured so much time and love into, who transformed under your care, go to someone who needs them was magical.”

In an industry where service dogs can be expensive and out of reach for the most vulnerable members of our community, Hudson Creek Canines hopes to meet a burning need. The Rhinebeck-based organization is doing good not only by helping humans, but by helping rescue dogs find purpose and a new place to call home.

