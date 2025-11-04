A Guide to the Food Banks and Pantries of the Hudson Valley

No one deserves to go hungry. In the Hudson Valley, food banks and pantries make it their mission to source, store, and distribute food to individuals and families experiencing food scarcity. According to most recent figures from the USDA, 13.5% of American households experienced food insecurity some time during 2023. More recently, with the ongoing government shutdown, SNAP benefits have been cut or paused for many Americans. With all that in mind, these Hudson Valley nonprofits are necessary pillars of our community – now more than ever. Refer to this guide to find out where food banks and pantries are in your county.
For Hudson Valleyites who want to lend a hand, many of these food banks and pantries accept donations and volunteers. Visit each organization’s website to learn more about ways to help, both during the holiday season and throughout the year.
Albany County
The Food Pantries for the Capital District
32 Essex Street, Albany
Guilderland Food Pantry
4 Charles Boulevard, Guilderland
Regional Food Bank Albany County Distribution Center
965 Albany-Shaker Road, Latham
Regional Food Bank Patroon Land Farm
132 Ketcham Road, Voorheesville
Trinity Alliance Food Pantries
15 Trinity Place, Albany & 47 Lark Street, Albany
Columbia County
Chatham Area Silent Pantry
77 Main Street, Chatham
Ghent Food Pantry
2306 Route 66, Ghent
Mellenville/Philmont Food Pantry
91 Church Street, Mellenville
Rock Solid Church Food Distribution Center
334 Union Street, Hudson
Valatie Ecumencial Food Pantry
3212 Church Street, Valatie
Dutchess County
Dutchess Outreach Food Pantry
29 North Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie
Fareground Food + Community
37 Lamplight Street, Beacon
Fishkill Food Pantry
717 Route 9 South, Fishkill
Hyde Park Food Pantry
4337 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park
No Strings Attached Food Pantry
609 Route 82, Hopewell Junction
Pleasant Valley Ecumencial Food Pantry
92 Martin Road, Pleasant Valley
Reach Out Food Pantry
241 Crum Elbow Road, Hyde Park
Trinity Temple Food Pantry
19 North Bridge Street, Poughkeepsie
Greene County
Athens Community Food Pantry
102 North Washington Street, Athens
Cairo Food Pantry
186 Main Street, Cairo
Greenville Food Pantry
25 Town Park Drive, Greenville
High Hill Food Pantry
1467 Schoharie Turnpike, Athens
Windham Community Food Pantry
117 Route 296, Windham
Orange County
Country Kids Food Pantry
2 Father Tierney Circle, Washingtonville
Goshen Ecumencial Pantry
33 Park Place, Goshen
Florida Community Food Pantry
1 North Main Street, Florida
Pathstone – Middletown Food Pantry
1 Industrial Drive, Middletown
Regional Food Bank Orange County Distribution Center
580 Route 416, Montgomery
Union Presbyterian Church Food Pantry
44 Balmville Road, Newburgh
Warwick Ecumencial Food Pantry
135 Forester Avenue, Warwick
Putnam County
Brewster Community Food Pantry
15 Oak Street, Brewster
Gilead Food Pantry
9 Church Street, Carmel
Philipstown Food Pantry
10 Academy Street, Cold Spring
Putnam Valley Community Food Pantry
146 Peekskill Hollow Road, Putnam Valley
Rensselaer County
The Anchor Food Pantry
35 Boltwood Avenue, Castleton-on-Hudson
Capital Roots
594 River Street, Troy
CONSERNS-U
201 Academy Street, Rensselaer
Hope 7 Food Pantry
520 Pawling Avenue, Troy
Rockland County
Nyack F.O.O.D. Program
67 South Broadway, Nyack
People to People
121 West Nyack Road, Nanuet
Rockland Community Action Program
9 North Main Street, Spring Valley & 17 West Board Street, West Haverstraw
Sloatsburg Food Pantry
81 Washington Avenue, Suffern
TOUCH NY
209 Route 9W, Congers
Ulster County
Family of Ellenville
221 Canal Street, Ellenville
Family of New Paltz
51 North Chestnut Street, New Paltz
Family Outreach Food Pantry
529 Route 44, Highland
The Good Neighbor Food Pantry
89 Tinker Street, Woodstock
Helping Hands Food Pantry
2221 Route 44, Gardiner
Rondout Valley Food Pantry
3775 Main Street, Stone Ridge
Rosendale Food Pantry
45 James Street, Rosendale
