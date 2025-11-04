Subscribe
A Guide to the Food Banks and Pantries of the Hudson Valley

Regional food banks and pantries work with farmers, grocery stores, and individuals to source and distribute food to those in need.

food banks
No one deserves to go hungry. In the Hudson Valley, food banks and pantries make it their mission to source, store, and distribute food to individuals and families experiencing food scarcity. According to most recent figures from the USDA, 13.5% of American households experienced food insecurity some time during 2023. More recently, with the ongoing government shutdown, SNAP benefits have been cut or paused for many Americans. With all that in mind, these Hudson Valley nonprofits are necessary pillars of our community – now more than ever. Refer to this guide to find out where food banks and pantries are in your county.

For Hudson Valleyites who want to lend a hand, many of these food banks and pantries accept donations and volunteers. Visit each organization’s website to learn more about ways to help, both during the holiday season and throughout the year.

 

Albany County

The Food Pantries for the Capital District
32 Essex Street, Albany

Guilderland Food Pantry
4 Charles Boulevard, Guilderland

Regional Food Bank Albany County Distribution Center
965 Albany-Shaker Road, Latham

Regional Food Bank Patroon Land Farm
132 Ketcham Road, Voorheesville

Trinity Alliance Food Pantries
15 Trinity Place, Albany & 47 Lark Street, Albany

Columbia County

Chatham Area Silent Pantry
77 Main Street, Chatham

Ghent Food Pantry
2306 Route 66, Ghent

Mellenville/Philmont Food Pantry
91 Church Street, Mellenville

Rock Solid Church Food Distribution Center
334 Union Street, Hudson

Valatie Ecumencial Food Pantry
3212 Church Street, Valatie

Dutchess County

Dutchess Outreach Food Pantry
29 North Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie

Fareground Food + Community
37 Lamplight Street, Beacon

Fishkill Food Pantry
717 Route 9 South, Fishkill

Hyde Park Food Pantry
4337 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park

No Strings Attached Food Pantry
609 Route 82, Hopewell Junction

Pleasant Valley Ecumencial Food Pantry
92 Martin Road, Pleasant Valley

Reach Out Food Pantry
241 Crum Elbow Road, Hyde Park

Trinity Temple Food Pantry
19 North Bridge Street, Poughkeepsie

 

Greene County

Athens Community Food Pantry
102 North Washington Street, Athens

Cairo Food Pantry
186 Main Street, Cairo

Greenville Food Pantry
25 Town Park Drive, Greenville

High Hill Food Pantry
1467 Schoharie Turnpike, Athens

Windham Community Food Pantry
117 Route 296, Windham

Orange County

Country Kids Food Pantry
2 Father Tierney Circle, Washingtonville

Goshen Ecumencial Pantry
33 Park Place, Goshen

Florida Community Food Pantry
1 North Main Street, Florida

Pathstone – Middletown Food Pantry
1 Industrial Drive, Middletown

Regional Food Bank Orange County Distribution Center
580 Route 416, Montgomery

Union Presbyterian Church Food Pantry
44 Balmville Road, Newburgh

Warwick Ecumencial Food Pantry
135 Forester Avenue, Warwick

 

Putnam County

Brewster Community Food Pantry
15 Oak Street, Brewster

Gilead Food Pantry
9 Church Street, Carmel

Philipstown Food Pantry
10 Academy Street, Cold Spring

Putnam Valley Community Food Pantry
146 Peekskill Hollow Road, Putnam Valley

Rensselaer County

The Anchor Food Pantry
35 Boltwood Avenue, Castleton-on-Hudson

Capital Roots
594 River Street, Troy

CONSERNS-U
201 Academy Street, Rensselaer

Hope 7 Food Pantry
520 Pawling Avenue, Troy

 

Rockland County

Nyack F.O.O.D. Program
67 South Broadway, Nyack

People to People
121 West Nyack Road, Nanuet

Rockland Community Action Program
9 North Main Street, Spring Valley & 17 West Board Street, West Haverstraw

Sloatsburg Food Pantry
81 Washington Avenue, Suffern

TOUCH NY
209 Route 9W, Congers

Ulster County

Family of Ellenville
221 Canal Street, Ellenville

Family of New Paltz
51 North Chestnut Street, New Paltz

Family Outreach Food Pantry
529 Route 44, Highland

The Good Neighbor Food Pantry
89 Tinker Street, Woodstock

Helping Hands Food Pantry
2221 Route 44, Gardiner

Rondout Valley Food Pantry
3775 Main Street, Stone Ridge

Rosendale Food Pantry
45 James Street, Rosendale

