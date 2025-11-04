A Guide to the Food Banks and Pantries of the Hudson Valley

No one deserves to go hungry. In the Hudson Valley, food banks and pantries make it their mission to source, store, and distribute food to individuals and families experiencing food scarcity. According to most recent figures from the USDA, 13.5% of American households experienced food insecurity some time during 2023. More recently, with the ongoing government shutdown, SNAP benefits have been cut or paused for many Americans. With all that in mind, these Hudson Valley nonprofits are necessary pillars of our community – now more than ever. Refer to this guide to find out where food banks and pantries are in your county.

For Hudson Valleyites who want to lend a hand, many of these food banks and pantries accept donations and volunteers. Visit each organization’s website to learn more about ways to help, both during the holiday season and throughout the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regional Food Bank (@foodbankneny)

- Advertisement -

Albany County

The Food Pantries for the Capital District

32 Essex Street, Albany

Guilderland Food Pantry

4 Charles Boulevard, Guilderland

Regional Food Bank Albany County Distribution Center

965 Albany-Shaker Road, Latham

Regional Food Bank Patroon Land Farm

132 Ketcham Road, Voorheesville

Trinity Alliance Food Pantries

15 Trinity Place, Albany & 47 Lark Street, Albany

Columbia County

Chatham Area Silent Pantry

77 Main Street, Chatham

Ghent Food Pantry

2306 Route 66, Ghent

Mellenville/Philmont Food Pantry

91 Church Street, Mellenville

Rock Solid Church Food Distribution Center

334 Union Street, Hudson

Valatie Ecumencial Food Pantry

3212 Church Street, Valatie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Binnacle Books (@binnaclebooks)

- Advertisement -

Dutchess County

Dutchess Outreach Food Pantry

29 North Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie

Fareground Food + Community

37 Lamplight Street, Beacon

Fishkill Food Pantry

717 Route 9 South, Fishkill

Hyde Park Food Pantry

4337 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park

No Strings Attached Food Pantry

609 Route 82, Hopewell Junction

Pleasant Valley Ecumencial Food Pantry

92 Martin Road, Pleasant Valley

Reach Out Food Pantry

241 Crum Elbow Road, Hyde Park

Trinity Temple Food Pantry

19 North Bridge Street, Poughkeepsie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dutchess Outreach (@dutchessoutreach)

Greene County

Athens Community Food Pantry

102 North Washington Street, Athens

Cairo Food Pantry

186 Main Street, Cairo

Greenville Food Pantry

25 Town Park Drive, Greenville

High Hill Food Pantry

1467 Schoharie Turnpike, Athens

Windham Community Food Pantry

117 Route 296, Windham

Orange County

Country Kids Food Pantry

2 Father Tierney Circle, Washingtonville

Goshen Ecumencial Pantry

33 Park Place, Goshen

Florida Community Food Pantry

1 North Main Street, Florida

Pathstone – Middletown Food Pantry

1 Industrial Drive, Middletown

Regional Food Bank Orange County Distribution Center

580 Route 416, Montgomery

Union Presbyterian Church Food Pantry

44 Balmville Road, Newburgh

Warwick Ecumencial Food Pantry

135 Forester Avenue, Warwick

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regional Food Bank (@foodbankneny)

Putnam County

Brewster Community Food Pantry

15 Oak Street, Brewster

Gilead Food Pantry

9 Church Street, Carmel

Philipstown Food Pantry

10 Academy Street, Cold Spring

Putnam Valley Community Food Pantry

146 Peekskill Hollow Road, Putnam Valley

Rensselaer County

The Anchor Food Pantry

35 Boltwood Avenue, Castleton-on-Hudson

Capital Roots

594 River Street, Troy

CONSERNS-U

201 Academy Street, Rensselaer

Hope 7 Food Pantry

520 Pawling Avenue, Troy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FEEDING ROCKLAND (@peopletopeopleorg)

Rockland County

Nyack F.O.O.D. Program

67 South Broadway, Nyack

People to People

121 West Nyack Road, Nanuet

Rockland Community Action Program

9 North Main Street, Spring Valley & 17 West Board Street, West Haverstraw

Sloatsburg Food Pantry

81 Washington Avenue, Suffern

TOUCH NY

209 Route 9W, Congers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helping Hands of Gardiner (@helping_hands_of_gardiner)

Ulster County

Family of Ellenville

221 Canal Street, Ellenville

Family of New Paltz

51 North Chestnut Street, New Paltz

Family Outreach Food Pantry

529 Route 44, Highland

The Good Neighbor Food Pantry

89 Tinker Street, Woodstock

Helping Hands Food Pantry

2221 Route 44, Gardiner

Rondout Valley Food Pantry

3775 Main Street, Stone Ridge

Rosendale Food Pantry

45 James Street, Rosendale

Related: These Animal Rescue Centers Make a Difference in the Hudson Valley