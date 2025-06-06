Father’s Day Gifts That Are Perfect for Any Hudson Valley Dad

Did you forget to pick dad up the perfect gift for Father’s Day? No worries! We have the perfect guide for you. Hudson Valley crafters, businesses, and other makers create one-of-a-kind gifts that will impress any dad this year. Whether he’s into bourbon, cooking, baseball, or just goofy cards, these presents hit all the right marks to show dad how important he is.

Claverack

Top pick: Smoked Maple Bourbon

This Columbia County distillery is woman-owned and family-operated, sourcing foraged and farmed ingredients from the region to craft season spirits. From vodka to whiskey to bourbon, the Claverack destination does it all. During the warmer months, Cooper’s Daughter Spirits distills bright liqueur flavors like Thai basil and raspberry and black pepper, but year-round bestsellers black walnut bourbon and smoked maple bourbon make for the perfect Father’s Day gift.

Wappingers Falls

Top pick: Renegades Family Four-Pack

There’s a reason why Father’s Day is in the middle of baseball season. Root for the home team right here in the Hudson Valley at Heritage Financial Park in Wappingers Falls as you watch the Hudson Valley Renegades in action on the field. For families of four, the ballpark experience is even sweeter because a bundle of four tickets, four Renegades hats, and four meal vouchers only costs $99 throughout the entire season. Show up and show out to give dad the day he deserves.

Cold Spring and Livingston Manor

Top pick: Old Souls Leather Keychain Bottle Opener

Known as “Upstate’s Original Outfitter,” Old Souls sells anything and everything you’d need for the outdoors, from fly fishing to hiking. Stock up on camping essentials or barbecue coolers, or opt for the Old Souls bottle opener if your dad loves a beer in the great outdoors (because whose doesn’t?). The patented keychain bottle opener is sheathed in six ounces of American-made leather with a stainless steel tool that’s designed to last a lifetime.

Rhinebeck

Top pick: Family Takeout Package

Instead of paying a hefty bill on a Father’s Day dinner at a restaurant, bring the meal to him this year thanks to Smoky Rock BBQ in Rhinebeck. The Dutchess County barbecue spot offers a few takeout packages for varying party sizes, so everyone can fill up on Southern staples for a great deal. For families of four to six, the Family Takeout Package is ideal and comes with two cut whole chickens, two half racks of ribs (St. Louis or baby back), a pound of pulled pork, a pound of pulled chicken, two one-pound sides of your choice, 12 slider rolls, and a bottle of regular or spicy barbecue sauce to go with it.

Hudson

Top pick: Hudson Valley Wood Serving Board

For the dads who love to chef, cook, or grill, Talbott & Arding has all the goodies. The Hudson shop’s Hudson Valley wood serving boards are the unique gift that will show your loved one how one-of-a-kind he is. Handcrafted from fallen trees, reclaimed, and repurposed wood in Pawling, no two boards are alike. Choose between a square, long, or handled board made out of maple or cherry wood.

Beacon

Top pick: “Who’s Your Daddy?” Blend

In Beacon, Trax Coffee is one of the Valley’s premier coffee roasters. Perfect for the holiday, the “Who’s Your Daddy?” blend is a dark-roasted Sumatra with a kick of Robusta for extra strength to give dad the energy he needs. Dedicated to “the guy who always fixed that flat bicycle tire” and “the guy who had to chase that mean ex-boyfriend away,” this one’s for the dad who does it all.

Kingston

Top pick: World’s Best Dad Card

Wishbone Letterpress is a husband-and-wife team that designs and prints all of its cards by hand in Kingston. From silly, punny greetings to heartfelt messages, this stationery company handles all of the big holidays. For Father’s Day, gift dad the goofy World’s Best Dad card which features a plunger trophy to remind him how handy he is around the house. To make it totally unique, personalize the inside with a message only your paternal figure would understand.

