6 Venues for a Stunning Fall Wedding in the Hudson Valley

If the region’s landscape is known for one thing, it’s the brilliant colors that permeate from the Catskills to the Hudson River every autumn. For this reason, it’s not uncommon to factor in shades of red, orange, and yellow when local brides and grooms ponder wedding photos. If the season has you thinking about where you want to host your 2026 or 2027 fall wedding, look to these Hudson Valley venues to feel inspired.

Ghent

Rooted in nature and designed for celebration, Ghent’s The Barn at Liberty Farms is the perfect destination for a rustic wedding surrounded by 300 acres of certified organic farmland. The property’s centerpiece is the renovated thoroughbred stallion barn, which offers a secluded, country-road retreat. Hilltop first looks, ceremonies in the woods, lawn-side cocktails, barn receptions, and cozy firepit evenings are just a few of the features that make this Columbia County destination a gem. Liberty Farms also offers five guesthouses – most of which have four bedrooms – and 10 boutique canvas cabins, so your guests can opt to stay right on the campus or just minutes away in the neighboring city of Hudson.

Port Jervis

Having hosted the likes of celebrities Beanie Feldstein and Josh Radnor, Cedar Lakes Estate is a wedding venue fit for royalty. The Port Jervis destination is nationally recognized by Travel + Leisure, Forbes, and other publications for its timeless and unforgettable wedding weekends and accommodations. At Cedar Lakes Estate, every couple has the opportunity to personalize their big day, with venue options like the Amphitheater, which is a restored 90-year-old deck overlooking a lake; the Mountaintop, with endless view of the Shawangunk Mountains; the Winter Garden, which sparkles under a cascading curtain of 15,000 white twinkle lights; or the new Glasshouse, an indoor setting that makes guests feel like they’re part of the brilliant landscape beyond.

Aside from the property’s ceremony spots, the pavilion, barn, barn patio, canteen, chef’s garden, and treehouse all make for the ultimate cocktail hour and reception. From lakeside views that reflect the peak foliage to mountaintop panoramas that display the vast beauty of the region, Cedar Lakes Estate is the ideal fall wedding venue.

Mountainville

If you’ve visited Storm King Art Center in the fall, you know just how gorgeous Mountainville is this time of year. Tucked away in the rolling hills of the lower Hudson Valley, Mountainville Manor is an elegant, intimate wedding venue characterized by exquisite details and sophistication. The manor itself is a charming 19th-century Victorian estate, and the surrounding landscape is rich with seasonal gardens, stunning décor, and a backdrop of Schunnemunk Mountain. Brides and grooms will say their vows in front of a charming gazebo, cheers to cocktail hour on the manor’s wraparound porch, and then party the night away in either the main ballroom with room for up to 150 guests or the tented reception area that accommodates up to 250 guests. Micro-wedding packages are also available for weddings under 80 guests.

Boiceville

A hidden gem in Ulster County, the Onteora Mountain House has been a retreat from the world for over 90 years. The mountainside property has a rich history that dates back to 1928, when it was built as the summer estate of mayonnaise millionaire Richard Hellman. Today, the Boiceville venue is a beautiful spot for a wedding in any season, although fall is when it truly shines with 220-degree panoramic views of the Catskill Mountains. For weddings, the couple gets exclusive access to the house and its seven rooms for their choice of one or two days, along with all food provided for rehearsals, breakfasts, and receptions; a five-hour open bar; staffing equipment; and golf cart service to and from the parking area for guests.

West Coxsackie

Though Owls Hoot Barn in Greene County is no stranger to unique events, the venue’s main sell is weddings. Nestled in the heart of the Catskill Mountains, the property is a gathering haven on a historically registered farm with restored barns, a sun-drenched pavilion, a glass-wrapped conservatory, and lush gardens. With the Conservatory for micro weddings and elopements, the Pavilion for weddings of up to 250 guests, Creekside Willow Trees for ceremonies, and the Main Barn for weddings of up to 180 guests, there’s an option for all kinds of couples. Owls Hoot Barn also offers a curated collection of onsite accommodations ranging from a vintage farmhouse to cozy cabins.

West Park

Vineyard weddings are quintessentially Hudson Valley, and this West Park venue is perhaps most gorgeous in the fall. Located on a dairy farm turned family-owned and -operated venue and vineyard, Red Maple Vineyard specializes in weddings and crafting small-batch wine, beer, cider, and mead. The vineyard partners with Corner Stone Caterers to create a wedding experience that couples will remember forever, including the menu, wedding cake, top shelf bar, staffing, and event planning in the package. Farm-to-table dining really shines at Red Maple Vineyard, with seasonal menus that incorporate produce from the farm and an intimate tasting that ensures everything is approved for the big day.

