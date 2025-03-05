These Doggy Daycares in the Hudson Valley Prioritize Your Pup

It’s no secret that Hudson Valleyites love their dogs. From dining to hiking, there’s so much to do with man’s best friend in the region. Whether you’re a new dog owner looking for a place where your pooch can socialize or in need of pet-sitting services while you’re in the office, these local doggy daycares cover all the bases, including grooming, training, boarding, socialization, and more.

Carmel

The ultimate play space for dogs, Backyard Bones is an indoor dog park and enrichment center that focuses on dogs’ health and happiness. At this Carmel destination, your pup can enjoy daycare, swimming, grooming, and training classes, and hourly play passes and puppy play groups are available for outgoing canines.

Kingston

If your dog has a ton of energy or doesn’t do well when left home alone, Camp Belly Rub is the place to go. The doggy daycare provides playtime, transportation, grooming, and livestreams of the facility so you can always watch your fur baby from afar. Daily belly rubs are also a part of the deal at Camp Belly Rub.

Poughkeepsie

In Poughkeepsie, Central Bark has a special way of taking care of dogs called Whole Dog Care, which ensures your pet is healthy and happy its whole life. The Enrichment Dog Daycare is a safe and fun place for dogs to play and learn with activities like socializing, games, and exercise to keep your pooch’s mind and body strong.

Saugerties

This Saugerties doggy daycare understands the importance of having companion animals in our lives and provides a fun experience for your loved one when you can’t be around to do so. From daycare to dog walking to boarding, Companion Animal Care is a great place for your dog to find its new best friend.

Accord

At Dizzy’s Doggie Daycare, your dogs will love to hang out with all their friends in the facility’s 3,000-square-foot indoor space and 1,500-square-foot outdoor yard. Dizzy’s places dogs in groups by size, temperament, and age to allow them to exercise and socialize in a way that is natural to them. After a full day of play, your pet is sure to come home relaxed and ready for bed.

Millbrook

Dog Meadow at Millbrook offers luxury dog daycare and cageless boarding so your dog has a place to stay and play to its heart’s content. Opened in 2019, Dog Meadow began as a place for dogs to visit that was fun and interesting, but not overcrowded. Now, the Millbrook daycare only offers sitting and boarding to six dogs at a time, so your pup will never be left in a kennel or unattended.

Fishkill, Mount Kisco, Yorktown, New Rochelle, Port Chester, Latham, Clifton Park

Dogtopia is a loving place that prioritizes dogs’ needs and wants as its main focus. With seven locations throughout the Hudson Valley, the doggy daycare offers award-winning daycare, overnight, weekend, and holiday boarding and even spa services so your furry friend can come home feeling their best.

Troy

In the Capital Region, Happy Paws on Pawling is a doggy day camp that prides itself on providing a fun, healthy, and safe environment for your dog. The Troy-based destination does not take drop-ins, allowing for superior socialization and long-term canine friendships.

Highland

A past Best of Hudson Valley winner for Best Pet Resort, Highland Pet Resort offers more than boarding in Ulster County. The pet resort also provides pet sitting, grooming, and a store for everything your dog might need. Drop your pup off at daycare with all its daily meals and snacks so that you know exactly what your fur baby is eating throughout the day.

Latham

Another Capital Region favorite for pet care, Must Love Pawz offers doggy daycare, boarding, sitting, training classes, private lessons, workshops, and even cat boarding. Your dog will have a blast at the Latham animal hotspot thanks to classes like Household Manners and Enrichment, Puppy Kindergarten, and Golden Years Pawlates.

Mahopac

Located in Mahopac, Pawsitively Petastic is a cage-free boarding and doggy daycare business. Here, dogs are separated by size, age, health, and personality in a facility that mimics the comforts of home. The daycare program runs for 12 hours a day from Monday through Friday and offers both indoor and outdoor activities, mental stimulation, and human interaction.

Newburgh

A 2023 Best of Hudson Valley winner, Pet N Play Luxury Pet Resort is veterinary owned with staff certified in dog body language and communication. While the Newburgh pet resort offers overnight care and activities packages, Pet N Play also hosts a doggy daycare to provide a nurturing space for your pup to romp and play in the fresh air.

New Windsor

In New Windsor, Playtime Doggie Daycare is an all-breed, crate-free doggy daycare. Pups can exercise and socialize in a safe environment at Playtime, with indoor and outdoor space available. The daycare will conduct temperament tests for all dogs before adding them to the pack.

Newburgh

The Woodlands Pet Resort and Spa is a place of peace and tranquility for your pet. The business offers pet boarding, grooming, spa services, a water pet park, and daycare on its 67 acres of land in Newburgh. Looking for a little extra TLC for your fur baby? Sign them up for a massage, acupuncture, chiropractor, or hydro rehabilitation appointment at the resort.

