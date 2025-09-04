The Culinary Institute of America Stars in New Netflix Show

You may have heard people refer to the region as the “Hollywood on the Hudson” in recent years, and this is for good reason. From television series like The Sex Lives of College Girls and Severance to horror movies like A Quiet Place and Smile 2, the Hudson Valley is quickly building itself up to be a hot filming area. Yet, the region has yet to tap into the reality TV scene – until now. Premiering on September 17, Hyde Park’s Culinary Institute of America is the setting for Next Gen Chef, a new Netflix competition series.

Founded in 1946, the Culinary Institute of America, or CIA, has long been the world’s most prestigious culinary school, so it’s no surprise that Netflix sought out to find the top chef of the next generation at the Hyde Park campus. From the creators of Top Chef, the show will feature 21 of America’s best young chefs – all under the age of 30 – as they compete in a rigorous gauntlet of tests set by the CIA. In the end, one young talent will be deemed worthy of being crowned the leading chef of the next generation.

While some of the contestants may have attended the CIA, Next Gen Chef focuses on young culinary talent from around the world, so the show’s contestants come from many different backgrounds (some have even worked at Michelin-starred restaurants). Nonetheless, the Culinary Institute of America’s world-class facilities and faculty of seasoned professionals contributed greatly to the competition, providing a setting where chefs are empowered to explore, experiment, and evolve.

“Next Gen Chef will bring the magic of the Culinary Institute of America (CIA)—and the expertise of its faculty and alumni—into countless households around the world, driving greater awareness of the college and its programs and bringing curious culinary enthusiasts to campus,” says CIA president Michiel Bakker. “To have a global streaming leader, like Netflix, develop a series that showcases what we do is an incredible opportunity, and one for which we are truly grateful.”

For those who are anticipating seeing their favorite instructors and professors on the big screen, they can expect to catch Jesse B. Jackson III, Sean Kahlenberg, Dwayne F. LiPuma, J.J. Lui, Xavier Mayonove, Genevieve Meli, Lance Nitahara, Jason Potanovich, Thomas Rutherford, Roshara Sanders, Shamil Velazquez, and Melissa Walnock in the show.

As for CIA alumni guest judges, Next Gen Chef will feature Kelsey Barnard Clark, Carlton McCoy, Grant Achatz, Cat Cora, Susan Feniger, Kwame Onwuachi, Dale Talde, and Dr. L. Timothy Ryan – the CIA’s own chancellor and previous president from 2001 to 2024.

“We’ve known for a long time that future generations of chefs are discovered right here at the Culinary Institute of America, now the whole world is about to find out what it takes to be the best,” reads the CIA’s Instagram post about the competition series. You can catch Next Gen Chef on Netflix on September 17, and follow the CIA on social media for updates ahead of the premiere.

