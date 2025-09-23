9 Crystal Shops for Witchy Vibes in the Hudson Valley

As the leaves begin to fall, now is the perfect time to head out for a day trip in the Hudson Valley. Whether you find yourself on Beacon’s charming Main Street or in Sleepy Hollow’s spooky village, there is sure to be a witchy shop lurking around the corner. Stop by for amulets, salts, potions, stones, and other metaphysical goods at these Hudson Valley crystal shops.

Sleepy Hollow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cozy Coven Sleepy Hollow (@shopcozycoven)

Of course, Sleepy Hollow is perhaps the number one location for witchy vibes on this list. On Beekman Avenue, Cozy Coven stocks “mystically inspired gifts, home décor, and metaphysical supplies for magick seeks and light bringers,” according to the website. Here, find everything from candles and apothecary items to crystals and books.

Monroe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crystal Connections Curiosity Shoppe (@crystalconnectionsshoppe)

In Monroe, Crystal Connections Curiosity Shoppe is inclusive by nature and sacred by intention. Shop oil blends, crystal kits, cleansing sprays, and specialty teas at this destination, and book services like spiritual readings and sound energy healing meditations.

Nyack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crystals On The Rocks (@crystalsontherocks)

Head to South Broadway in Nyack to browse this crystal, mineral, jewelry, and bead shop with heart. Crystals on the Rocks stocks everything from agate and amber to topaz and tourmaline, all of which are available in forms like angels, animal carvings, hearts, and more.

Poughkeepsie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dreaming Goddess (@dreaminggoddess)

This woman-owned business in Poughkeepsie has been operating since 1995 to bring the best metaphysical tools to the region. Dreaming Goddess has a curated Crystal Resource Library to provide the community with overviews of all the crystals offered. The Poughkeepsie shop also offers spiritual readings by professionals.

Marlboro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕒 𝔼𝕟𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕖𝕕 (@luna_hacker)

This crystal shop and metaphysical center in Marlboro organizes its collections by intentions, with sections for conjure and magickal oils, hoodoo spell kits, bath salts and spiritual waters, amulets and charms, powders and potpourris, apothecary, candles, crystals, and more. Luna Enchanted prides itself on being a premier witch shop.

Katonah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Majestic Hudson ® (@majestichudson)

Majestic Hudson is a magical sanctuary and spiritual garden in Westchester County. The shop stocks crystals, apothecary items, candles, and fine art, and also provides services like card readings, reiki sessions, yoga, and other in-house workshops.

Beacon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Lumina Rae (@alwaysojulia)

Just one of Beacon’s metaphysical shops, Notions N Potions is where the magick begins. Shop herbs, candles, trinkets, pendants, tumbled and raw stones, and Tarot cards. Stop by on weekends for a psychic reading to peek into your future.

Hudson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stone Corner (@stonecornerminerals)

In Columbia County, Stone Corner Minerals is the ideal crystal shop for the casual collector or the experienced enthusiast. The extensive rock and mineral shop was founded in 1986 and has since been dedicated to the collection and preservation of fine stones. Make a pitstop to the Warren Street shop during any Hudson day trip.

Beacon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WITCH PLEASE NEW YORK | Metaphysical | Candles | LOVE (@witchpleasenewyork)

Step inside this Beacon crystal shop for the witchiest feels this autumn. Witch Please crafts its own manifestation candles, matchbooks, fans, and other merch, and also keeps ritual kits, oils, Tarot cards, dice, and crystals in its inventory. Services at this spot include Tarot readings, oracle guidance, and mediumship readings.

