The Chisel Blends Craft and Design in Its Beacon Barbershop

A staple on Cold Spring’s Main Street, Barber and Brew is a combination barbershop and cocktail bar that offers a unique experience in the Putnam County riverside town. Now, Richard Corio, the co-founder behind the beloved destination, is rolling out a new salon and barbershop concept up the river in Beacon. Coined The Chisel, the establishment blends two of Corio’s skills and passions: cutting hair and working with wood.

As a veteran hairdresser of over 40 years, Corio has spent most of his career in elite salons in New York City working with numerous celebrity clients, including Bruce Springsteen, Celine Dion, and Adriana Lima. He started his long journey in the industry at the age of 15 shampooing clients in his father’s salon, New Wave, in Ridgewood, New Jersey. From there, Corio quickly began distinguishing himself among peers and apprenticing in NYC salons.

- Advertisement -

Just like his hairdressing skills, Corio got his start in woodworking similarly through the practice of apprenticing. Though he picked up the passion later in life, Corio is equally invested in the art and began making furniture in a Brooklyn studio before moving to the Hudson Valley where he continued to grow his knowledge in woodcraft alongside local artisans like Todd Young of Living Edge Designs, Jessica Wickham of Wickham Solid Wood Studio, and Leif Lorenzen of Croton River Woodworking.

With The Chisel, Corio reconciles his two passions by creating a space that celebrates the exacting nature of both haircutting and woodworking. All the solid wood furnishings and décor in the Beacon barbershop and salon were fabricated by Corio, and most of it was created using locally milled black walnut.

“Like a chef who designs his own kitchen, I needed my workspace to be completely custom to my needs,” says Corio. “I’ve worked in the best salons around. But even with all their resources, if you don’t create it, it never feels completely yours.”

Though Corio built the salon’s interior elements himself, the project of bringing The Chisel to life was truly a community effort. The shop’s interior designer was Scott Kester of Scott Kester Designs, Lane De Muro of Economy Blueprints provided architectural services, Wickham Solid Wood Studio donated expertise and shop space for Corio’s woodworking, Dinesh Kapoor and Pat Nunnari art-directed and executed brand design, and local contractors SDV Carpentry, C.A. Ricci Electrical, Royal Flush Plumbing, and Rich Wallcovering executed the buildout.

Along with all those who helped create the Beacon space, Corio’s wife Liz is now assisting with the day-to-day management of the business, making The Chisel a family affair.

“In the nearly 15 years we’ve known each other, I have never seen Richard this fulfilled and energized,” says Liz. “I know his whole life has been leading to this moment: following in his father’s footsteps and taking it to the next level, bringing his lesser-known woodworking talent to the forefront, and crafting the place where he and his team will help people reflect their true selves through their hair.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chisel (@chiselbeacon)

At The Chisel, the main message is “prepare to get noticed,” because Corio wants the barbershop and salon to be a place that encourages and champions diversity and inclusivity, celebrating individuals who are unique regardless of age, gender, or ethnicity. “When people come to The Chisel, I want them to feel really seen, because when they leave, they should prepare to get noticed,” says Corio.

The Chisel is now open for appointments and walk-ins seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 155 Main Street in Beacon.

- Advertisement -

Related: Women-Owned Businesses to Support in the Hudson Valley