CCS Bard to Open New Keith Haring Wing in October

In Annandale-on-Hudson, the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College, or CCS Bard, is a leading institution for curatorial studies, from exhibition development to artistic practice. The college’s graduate program operates out of the CCS Bard, where the library and archives are a crucial resource for students as well as art historians, curators, and interdisciplinary scholars. This October, the CCS Bard will inaugurate its new Keith Haring Wing, which will add 12,000 square feet to the library and archives to double its capacity.

Named in recognition of a lead gift of $3 million from the Keith Haring Foundaton, the new wing builds on the foundation’s longstanding partnership with CCS Bard. Additional support for the new $10 million capital project comes from the Marieluise Hessel Foundation, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, and the Martin and Rebecca Eisenberg Foundation.

The Keith Haring Wing is designed by award-winning firm HWKN Architecture, with C.T. Male Associates serving as the executive architect. The wing features a minimalist two-story masonry structure with open ceilings and large windows that intend to incorporate natural light throughout the expanded library.

“Returning to the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College to design the Keith Haring Wing has been a deeply meaningful experience. This contextual addition allowed us to re-engage with our earlier work through a modern lens while pushing the architecture forward, introducing light, openness, and new opportunities for artistic expression. It’s rare for a building to grow alongside its community in this way, and we’re proud that our design reflects continuity, honoring the spirit of Bard College,” says Matthias Hollwich, founding principal of HWKN Architecture.

Aside from its aesthetic features, the Keith Haring Wing contains an expansive reading space, named the Martin and Rebecca Eisenberg Reading Room, open research stacks that can accommodate more than 30,000 additional volumes, a 30-seat classroom, a study room, six new offices, and 6,000 square feet of new storage space. All the new additions will enable CCS Bard to host a wider range of courses, support visiting faculty and researcher positions, and help accommodate the continued growth of art and archival collections.

“The expansion of the CCS Bard Library and Archives is an investment in our core educational mission and the many people who make up the CCS Bard community,” says Tom Eccles, executive director of the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College. “It is in this spirit that we thank the Keith Haring Foundation, the Marieluise Hessel Foundation, and other supporters whose contributions have had an indelible impact on the intellectual life of CCS Bard.”

