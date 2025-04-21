Subscribe
Catskills Candle Studio Crafts Eco-Friendly Candles in Tannersville

In Greene County, Catskills Candle Studio creates natural, eco-friendly products that capture the scents of the Catskill Mountains.

April 21, 2025   |By
catskills candle studio
Photos courtesy of Catskills Candle Studio

Have you ever wanted to bottle up the mountain air and take it home? Catskills Candle Studio manages to do just that with its 41 candle scent blends that capture the essence of the Catskill Mountains. Based in Tannersville, the female-owned brand produces candles from 100-percent natural soy wax to ensure a clean, eco-friendly burn that will take you back to campfire nights and wildflower hikes.

catskills candle studio

Founded by Nicole Andrick, Catskills Candle Studio is the product of her passion for and deep connection to her surroundings. Though originally from New York City, Andrick always felt drawn to the mountains, and this contrast between urban sophistication and natural tranquility is reflected in her candle brand. Ultimately, Andrick used her background in fashion design to jumpstart Catskills Candle Studio and design products that represent the region through earthy scents.

Working in tandem with her position as design director of Gaiam and Head activewear brands, Andrick immersed herself in the world of candle-making to gain hands-on experience. Through this process, she discovered how to create a brand that prioritizes both aesthetic appeal and environmental responsibility. A true pandemic business, the brand sold its first candle on Black Friday of 2020. The studio started off in a kitchen just outside of Tannersville before growing into a studio space and retail showroom in Tannersville to keep up with the demand.

catskills candle studio

Now, Catskills Candle Studio showcases products that look and smell like luxury but still come at a guilt-free price. Moreover, consumers can feel good about using paraben- and phthalate-free candles made from all-natural soy and clean-burning, essential-oil-infused fragrance oils. For Andrick, each candle in her collection can sit cozy both in an upstate home or a New York City apartment.

Though there are endless scents to choose from at the Tannersville studio, Campfire and Fir, Tomato and Mint, Lily of Valley and Lilacs, and Teakwood and Tobacco are some top sellers. Each candle is evocative of a day well spent in the Catskill Mountains, from floral notes to earthy musk. Along with candles, the brand offers diffusers and other accessories to bring a bit of luxury into your home. With each new season comes new scents, and the studio is excited to launch room sprays in select scents this May.

Each candle from Catskills Candle Studio is hand-poured in the studio, which is open to the public Friday through Sunday. The Tannersville destination also hosts private group candle pouring workshops onsite, as well as workshops for guests and corporate retreats at nearby Catskills hotels.

Catskills Candle Studio is located at 5977 Main Street in Tannersville.

