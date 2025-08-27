13 Cannabis Dispensaries to Shop at in the Hudson Valley

Since being legalized in New York State in 2021, cannabis dispensaries have taken the Hudson Valley region by storm. The days of traveling to Massachusetts and Connecticut for your marijuana needs are well behind you. From medical outposts to just-for-fun shops, you can now source all your cannabis and CBD locally. Consider stopping by any of these shops on either side of the Hudson River to learn more about the offerings.

Note: Certain shops on this list are for medical cannabis only.

Wappingers Falls

With three locations throughout the state, Be. is a trusted partner for medical cannabis patients and caregivers in the area. The Wappingers Falls shop employs onsite pharmacists and dispensary agents to help guide new and existing patients through the process of registration and product selection. Although Be. is a medical dispensary, the store stocks a wide range of hemp-derived CBD products that are available to the public – no medical card needed.

Newburgh

While most dispensaries just focus on cannabis, Curaleaf prioritizes the consumer’s relationship with the plant. The Newburgh shop prides itself on finding the right products for each visitor, from strains to dosages to delivery methods. Providing patients with quality cannabis for health and wellness for over a decade, Curaleaf works to ensure each shopper finds the perfect product, whether it’s topical, edible, or smokeable.

Kingston

This recreational cannabis dispensary sells high-quality, locally sourced products in a uniquely designed space just outside of Woodstock. Inside, the dome structure features shelves displaying a vast selection of New York’s top craft cannabis, including locally sourced flower, pre-rolls, vapes, cartridges, edibles, and infused products such as tinctures, topicals, and vape oils. Beyond selling weed, the shop stands apart with its frequent celebrations of the culture of cannabis with events ranging from live music to showcases.

Poughkeepsie

Dutchess Roots, Poughkeepsie’s first licensed cannabis dispensary, strives to create a welcoming and approachable atmosphere for those seeking recreational cannabis. This women-led business offers locally grown flower, edibles, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, and CBD options. With a mission to uplift the community and create a culture that embraces cannabis use, the shop ensures that each customer is informed and confident before their purchase.

Fishkill

Quality meets variety at Farmers Choice, which offers one of the most extensive product selections around. From flower to edibles, the team at this Fishkill dispensary is ready to guide customers old and new through the selection process for a personalized and stress-free experience. Try the Harney Brothers THC-infused cold brew for a caffeinated beverage that packs a punch.

Kingston, White Plains

Previously Etain, Fluent is a women-founded and quality-obsessed medical marijuana shop that’s making a difference in New York. While their grandmother was struggling with ALS, the founders of Fluent began researching medical cannabis and discovered all the potential benefits it could provide. Both the Kingston and White Plains outposts are medical and recreational cannabis dispensaries for all to enjoy. Try pre-rolls, vaporizers, edibles, and more at this business that’s making a difference.

Poughkeepsie

With the mission of supporting local businesses, Grounded offers an elevated cannabis experience that blends personalized service with community building. Visitors should expect the freshest products selected from local farms and a variety of premium flower strains, concentrates, vape cartridges, edibles, tinctures, and topicals. The shop’s menu boasts craft brands focused on clean, sustainable growing practices, with options for both new users and experienced consumers.

Mahopac

Family-owned and -operated in Putnam County, Hudson Valley Hemp Co. is committed to enriching the lives of its customers by sharing its knowledge and crafting high-quality CBD and hemp-derived products. The shop supports natural forms of healing from the cannabis plant in its inclusive and welcoming community. The 2023 Best of Hudson Valley winner for best CBD shop, Hudson Valley Hemp has everything including pet tinctures, Delta-9, and CBD balm for muscle and joint relief.

Beacon

This woman-, minority-, and artist-owned dispensary strives to enrich people’s lives with creativity and mental wellness and curates original art along with high-quality cannabis. With a mission of uplifting diverse voices, the shop invites visitors to browse products while taking in a gallery that features pieces from over 40 Hudson Valley artists. Try out the yoga classes and wellness workshops to get more involved in LotusWorks’ holistic wellness practices.

Menands

A recreational dispensary in Albany County, Northern Lights is a family-owned venture in the Hudson Valley. In the spirit of its inspiration, a true medicine man and activist named Fast Ed, the shop seeks to instill the benefits of cannabis in the Albany community to help consumers heal and deal with hard times. At Northern Lights, no medical card is needed to enjoy pure flower, edible gummies, pre-rolls, and much more.

Rock Hill

Located in Sullivan County, Platinum Leaf was voted the best adult-use cannabis dispensary in the Hudson Valley in 2025’s Best of Hudson Valley Awards. Visitors to this destination can consult with the master budtender to figure out which product is right for them. Tinctures, topicals, edibles, and flower, of course, are all available at this Rock Hill dispensary.

Hudson

Located in the historic city of Hudson, Riverbend is Columbia County’s first fully licensed recreational cannabis store. The dispensary offers a farm‑to‑table experience, with every strain sourced from artisan cultivators across the Hudson Valley. The Coffee and Consult service elevates the experience with a personalized flair that allows visitors to find products — flower, edibles, tincture and more — tailored to their desired effects from cannabis. Try the cannabis-infused Ayrloom sodas and teas at this spot.

Bardonia

Sunnyside calls itself a new kind of medical cannabis shop in the Hudson Valley. With the widest selection of products you can find in New York, the shop’s menu is always being updated in real time. A medical card is required to shop, and orders are made online and fulfilled in store for pickup at the Bardonia location. For a new take on classic marijuana, try Sunnyside’s relief capsules or bliss drops.

